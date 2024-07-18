News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/17 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MJF vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. Swerve, Mercedes vs. Nyla Rose, Blood & Guts hype, Mariah May speaks, more (16 min.)

July 18, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 17 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring reaction to the MJF vs. Will Ospreay classic with a foreign object finish, Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose, Mariah May explaining her turn, Blood & Guts hype, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024