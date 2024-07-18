FREE PODCAST 7/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling Combat Clash PDX including Battle of the Machine Guns, Benjamin vs. Santana, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review the biggest show in Prestige Wrestling history – Combat Clash PDX, a show with some very great highs and some startling lows, including the (possibly) last ever clash of the Motor City Machine Guns as Alex Shelley faces Chris Sabin in a technical masterpiece, Shelton Benjamin and Mike Santana tear the house down, Evil Uno and Alan Angels have a bloody street fight for the Prestige title, plus the Great Ace Debate rages onward. For VIP listeners, they hit a couple of recent tournament finals – the climax of the NWA Crockett Cup 2024 (Southern Six vs. the Immortals) and Scenic City Invitational Four Way (Tank vs. Rico Gonzalez vs. Adam Priest vs. Matt Makowski).

