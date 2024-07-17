VIP AUDIO 7/17 – The Fix Flashback (7-12-2017): Mailbag topics on Kevin Nash’s 1999 WCW booking, Lesnar in 2005, Ambrose heel turn scenarios, New Japan announcing, Cruiserweights, importance of height in pro wrestling, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the July 12, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:
- Redistributing cruiserweight talent if 205 Live were cancelled
- New Japan announcing criticism
- New Japan card format explanation
- Kevin Nash’s WCW booking in 1999
- Possible Dean Ambrose heel turn scenario
- Brock Lesnar in 2005
- Joanna Champion’s marketability
- Importance of height in pro wrestling
- Inconsistency in announcing height of wrestlers
- And more.
