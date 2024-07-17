News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/17 – The Fix Flashback (7-12-2017): Mailbag topics on Kevin Nash’s 1999 WCW booking, Lesnar in 2005, Ambrose heel turn scenarios, New Japan announcing, Cruiserweights, importance of height in pro wrestling, more (75 min.)

July 17, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the July 12, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:

  • Redistributing cruiserweight talent if 205 Live were cancelled
  • New Japan announcing criticism
  • New Japan card format explanation
  • Kevin Nash’s WCW booking in 1999
  • Possible Dean Ambrose heel turn scenario
  • Brock Lesnar in 2005
  • Joanna Champion’s marketability
  • Importance of height in pro wrestling
  • Inconsistency in announcing height of wrestlers
  • And more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024