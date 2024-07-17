AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/17): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Will Ospreay, Strickland vs. Okada, Mercedes vs. Willow, Mariah May speaks about attack on Toni Storm last week, TV Time with Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 17, 2024

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. AT SIMMONS BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,603 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,249. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

VIP MEMBER CODE TO JOIN THE YOUTUBE SHOW AS A VIDEO CALLER

https://streamyard.com/4urhiqes7t

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut right to MJF’s ring entrance as a camera showed the gathered crowd of around 3,000 for the 250th episode of Dynamite. MJF’s ring entrance promptly began as Excalibur introduced the show.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. MJF

MJF did a graphic hybrid crotch-chop/jerk-off hand gesture at someone in the crowd when he entered the ring. Schiavone called him a scumbag. Ospreay then made his entrance.

Announced Matches & Other Notes