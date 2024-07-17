AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/17): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Will Ospreay, Strickland vs. Okada, Mercedes vs. Willow, Mariah May speaks about attack on Toni Storm last week, TV Time with Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
JULY 17, 2024
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. AT SIMMONS BANK ARENA
AIRED LIVE ON TBS
Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz
Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts
Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,603 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,249. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.
[HOUR ONE]
-They cut right to MJF’s ring entrance as a camera showed the gathered crowd of around 3,000 for the 250th episode of Dynamite. MJF’s ring entrance promptly began as Excalibur introduced the show.
(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. MJF
MJF did a graphic hybrid crotch-chop/jerk-off hand gesture at someone in the crowd when he entered the ring. Schiavone called him a scumbag. Ospreay then made his entrance.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada – Champion vs. Champion match
- Will Ospreay vs. MJF – AEW International Championship match
- Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose – TBS Championship match
- Mariah May will speak
- “TV Time” with Chris Jericho
