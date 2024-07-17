News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1883 (July 17, 2024): Keller’s cover story on Summerslam line-up, Parks column on Cena’s potential opponents, Fann column on roster building strategies, more

July 17, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1883

Cover-dated July 17, 2024

LINK: 1883 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the WWE Summerslam line-up taking shape… Greg Parks column on John Cena’s potential opponents… Rich Fann column on roster building strategies… Keller’s TV reports… More..

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024