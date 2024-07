SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss an episode of TNA Impact that featured a random main event of Joe Hendry & Josh Alexander vs. Moose & Steve Maclin. They also talk about the TNA/NXT partnership, the Knockouts Division, and give a preview of Slammiversary.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO