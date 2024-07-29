WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 29, 2024

Where: St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,447 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,841.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria & Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

Gunther vs. Finn Bálor

Akira Tozawa & Otis vs. The Creed Brothers

Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus

Seth Rollins to give Referee Instructions to C.M. Punk and Drew McIntyre

