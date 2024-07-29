WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, July 29, 2024
Where: St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,447 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,841.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Lyra Valkyria & Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
- Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross
- Gunther vs. Finn Bálor
- Akira Tozawa & Otis vs. The Creed Brothers
- Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus
- Seth Rollins to give Referee Instructions to C.M. Punk and Drew McIntyre
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (7/22): Pomares’s alt perspective report on Punk-Drew exchange with Seth’s role at Summerslam announced, more Dom-Liv interactions, Breakker vs. Dragunov for IC Title shot
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE’s Drew McIntyre and AEW’s Jack Perry troll CM Punk
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.