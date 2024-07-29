ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PPV ON-SITE REPORT (07/26): Briscoe vs. Strong for the ROH World Title, Texas Death match Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch, Athena defends the ROH Women’s Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PPV LIVE REPORT

JULY 29, 2024

ARLINGTON, TEX. AT ESPORTS ARENA

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

TICKETS DISTRIBUTED (per WrestleTix): 1,227

THE PRESENTATION

As I walked through the arena, I couldn’t help but notice the similarities to an old-school ROH taping. However, it had a much more upscale feel, similar to an Impact taping. My main concern with the audio quality during the first AEW Collision show at this arena was addressed. The lighting and stage ramp added a touch of sophistication to the event, making it feel less lively and more mechanical.

THE ATMOSPHERE

The attendance at ROH Final Battle, which I had the pleasure of attending, was 1,964 people. This may seem small compared to the full capacity of the Curtis Culwell Center at roughly 8,500 seats. Still, it doesn’t matter when all 1,227 attendees are passionate and enthusiastic about being there. Some young children were likely experiencing their first-ever wrestling event, but overall, the audience consisted of dedicated ROH fans eager to see the PPV. I spoke to a few parents who had brought their kids to the show, and they all mentioned how reasonable the ticket prices were for a family outing. Based on tonight’s experience, many fans expressed interest in returning for the ROH tapings happening later during the weekend.

MATCH RESULTS & ANALYSIS



(1) THE BEAST MORTOS vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

WINNER: The Beast Mortos in 13:30

(Brian’s Thoughts: The first match of the main card was impressive. The crowd was fully invested in cheering for their favorite, The Beast Mortos, while Komander put up a strong fight. Texas fans always appreciate an excellent Lucha libre performance.)

(2) THE UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT) vs. THE CONGLOMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii)-ROH World Tag Team Title Match

WINNERS: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett retain the ROH Tag Team Titles at 19:42

(Brian’s Thoughts: This is a perfect setup to showcase the ongoing rivalry between The Conglomeration and The Undisputed Kingdom.)

(3) DIAMANTE vs. LEYLA HIRSCH- Texas Death Match

WINNER: Leyla Hirsch at 15:43

(Brian’s Thoughts: It was the inaugural women’s Texas death match, and every aspect of the fight had been meticulously plotted and carried out. Both competitors were driven to prove a point in this personal clash, and they certainly left their mark with their electrifying performances.

(4) LEE MORIARTY vs. WHEELER YUTA – ROH Pure Title Match

WINNER: Lee Moriarty at 19:50 to win the ROH Pure title

(Brian’s Thoughts: Lee Moriarty’s win was great, and the fans reacted well to his title change.)

(5) BILLIE STARKZ vs. RED VELVET – ROH Women’s World Television Title Match

WINNER: Red Velvet at 14:53 to win Women’s World Television Title

(Brian’s Thoughts: With each match, Billy’s skills only get better, and it’s clear that at such a young age, she has the potential to be among the top female wrestlers on AEW’s roster. I couldn’t be happier for Red Velvet and her well-deserved win.”)

(6) DUSTIN RHODES & THE VON ERICHS (Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) vs. THE DARK ORDER (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver)

WINNERS: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs at 14:29

(Brian’s Thoughts: A fun match that led to a more significant moment the following night.)

(7) ATLANTIS JR. vs. JOHNNY TV (w/Taya Valkyrie) VS. SHANE TAYLOR vs. BRIAN CAGE vs. LIO RUSH vs. LEE JOHNSON – ROH World Television Title Survival Of The Fittest 2024 Final Six-Way Elimination Match

WINNER: Atlantis Jr. at 19:10

(Brian’s Thoughts: Everyone worked hard, but this may have been the match I cut from making the PPV.)

(8) ATHENA vs. QUEEN AMINATA – ROH Women’s World Title Match

WINNER: Athena retains the ROH Women’s World Title in 20:11

(Brian’s Thoughts: Once again, Athena showcased her incredible skill and established herself as the undefeated champion of ROH. She completely dominated the match and earned the title of MVP. Despite some interference and a lackluster ending, most of the match was impressive. The Tiger Driver from Queen was a brutal move, and using steel steps added an unexpected twist. By this time next year, Queen will have made a name for herself on the main roster after signing with AEW in February. Their chemistry in the ring was exceptional, and their overall performance was amazing.)

(9) MARK BRISCOE vs. RODERICK STRONG – ROH World Title Match

WINNER: Mark Briscoe retains the ROH World Title in 19:33

(Brian’s Thoughts: Quite an emotional watch in many ways. For both grapplers, this meant the world, and if the conditions are suitable for this showdown in 2024, they’ve found it here. Even though the play was already four hours long and the audience was vibrant despite the visually unappealing setting, Honor remained genuine. They push the tempo and create great tension in their 20 minutes; there’s no fat to cut here. The physicality is a constant highlight, as one could imagine, as they consistently outdo one another. An Excellent main event featuring two classic grapplers at the pinnacle of their game to cap off a great PPV.

FINAL THOUGHTS: It was a great card with moments of incredible and more emotional heft than I expected. Most likely, one match was too long, but overall, the card was delivered and was well-received by the fan base.