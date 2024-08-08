VIP AUDIO 8/8 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Top Randy Orton matches, creating dream matches, wrestlers and autographs, Mariah-Storm, Britt, Luger-Hogan, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What are the pros and cons of an Iron Man match versus a 60 minute draw format?

Favorite Iron Man matches

TNA coverage on The Fix

UFC 304 in-person experience notes from a listener

Is the Bloodline Rules format crap?

Does the theory going around about the discrepancy on AEW All In attendance last year possibly explain the difference?

Thoughts on C.M. Punk turning down a fan’s request for an autograph after Raw

Minnesota politicians vs. Non-Minnesota politicians in a wrestling match

Reaction to a case for Mariah May vs. Toni Storm being the best story of the year, even better than The Bloodline and The Judgment Day

Do Wade or Todd brush their pets’ teeth?

As Lex Luger beating Hulk Hogan in August 1998 for the World Title and losing it five days later the first set in WCW’s downfall?

What is the reason Braun Strowman dropped from a main event to a mid-card novelty act now?

Favorite outside-the-Octagon UFC moments

Should ROH go on the road again and get back to their roots with a consistent core roster and local talent?

Could Amazon give the middle finger to WBD by throwing in a bid for AEW?

Why does Todd still refer to Michin as Mia Yim?

Wade and Todd’s dream card of wrestlers facing off from any era?

Would Britt Baker be a good fit for WWE? Is she a trouble-maker or just misunderstood?

Top Randy Orton matches of all-time?

