VIP AUDIO 8/8 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Summerslam fallout, New Japan G1, Danielson-Swerve hype, NXT Great American Bash, UFC, more (140 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A review of WWE Smackdown from before Summerslam and a review of WWE Raw with Summerslam fallout including Randy Orton stepping up to challenge Gunther.
- A review of NXT Great American Bash (week two) including NXT’s ongoing flaws.
- A review of the last week of New Japan G1 events with thoughts (and some fears) regarding the booking so far.
- The possibility of The Lucha Bros. signing with WWE.
- A discussion on what has actually caused AEW’s decline.
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including the latest build for Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson.
- A review of UFC Fight Night.
