FREE PODCAST 8/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado talk board games, Wyatt Sicks wrestling debut reactions, WarGames match predictions, more (69 min.)

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

Has there ever been a WWE strategy board game?

The sad truth about being a fan of board games in Florida.

Should Bron Breakker have steamrolled Sami?

Does anyone care about the 2 out of 3 falls match between Sami and Breakker?

Reactions to the wrestling debut of the Wyatt Sicks.

Are the Wyatt Sicks the new centerpiece faction replacing The Judgment Day?

How excited are we for the era of Nia Jax?

How dumb was Punk at Summerslam?

What could Drew do with all of this hype behind the bracelet?

L.A. Knight’s dim field of possible heel opponents on Smackdown.

Was Cody vs. Solo lost in the Reigns hype?

Did Solo hold his own on the big stage?

What could Jacob Fatu’s injury mean for the faction?

WarGames match predictions.

Was Rhea’s shoulder-out-of-socket gimmick just a rehash of a redone angle?

Was Dom being in cahoots with Liv too obvious and heavy-handed?

Punk’s absolutely pointless Monday Night Raw promo.

Damian Priest steals the show at Summerslam.

Big Boss Man makes his weekly cameo.

And more.

