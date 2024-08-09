FREE PODCAST 8/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado talk board games, Wyatt Sicks wrestling debut reactions, WarGames match predictions, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:
- Has there ever been a WWE strategy board game?
- The sad truth about being a fan of board games in Florida.
- Should Bron Breakker have steamrolled Sami?
- Does anyone care about the 2 out of 3 falls match between Sami and Breakker?
- Reactions to the wrestling debut of the Wyatt Sicks.
- Are the Wyatt Sicks the new centerpiece faction replacing The Judgment Day?
- How excited are we for the era of Nia Jax?
- How dumb was Punk at Summerslam?
- What could Drew do with all of this hype behind the bracelet?
- L.A. Knight’s dim field of possible heel opponents on Smackdown.
- Was Cody vs. Solo lost in the Reigns hype?
- Did Solo hold his own on the big stage?
- What could Jacob Fatu’s injury mean for the faction?
- WarGames match predictions.
- Was Rhea’s shoulder-out-of-socket gimmick just a rehash of a redone angle?
- Was Dom being in cahoots with Liv too obvious and heavy-handed?
- Punk’s absolutely pointless Monday Night Raw promo.
- Damian Priest steals the show at Summerslam.
- Big Boss Man makes his weekly cameo.
- And more.
