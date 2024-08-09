News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado talk board games, Wyatt Sicks wrestling debut reactions, WarGames match predictions, more (69 min.)

August 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

  • Has there ever been a WWE strategy board game?
  • The sad truth about being a fan of board games in Florida.
  • Should Bron Breakker have steamrolled Sami?
  • Does anyone care about the 2 out of 3 falls match between Sami and Breakker?
  • Reactions to the wrestling debut of the Wyatt Sicks.
  • Are the Wyatt Sicks the new centerpiece faction replacing The Judgment Day?
  • How excited are we for the era of Nia Jax?
  • How dumb was Punk at Summerslam?
  • What could Drew do with all of this hype behind the bracelet?
  • L.A. Knight’s dim field of possible heel opponents on Smackdown.
  • Was Cody vs. Solo lost in the Reigns hype?
  • Did Solo hold his own on the big stage?
  • What could Jacob Fatu’s injury mean for the faction?
  • WarGames match predictions.
  • Was Rhea’s shoulder-out-of-socket gimmick just a rehash of a redone angle?
  • Was Dom being in cahoots with Liv too obvious and heavy-handed?
  • Punk’s absolutely pointless Monday Night Raw promo.
  • Damian Priest steals the show at Summerslam.
  • Big Boss Man makes his weekly cameo.
  • And more.

