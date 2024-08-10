News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/9 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Roman Returns, LA Knight celebrates, Cody gifts KO a WWE Title match, more (17 min.)

August 10, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 9 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring the return of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes gifting Kevin Owens a World Title match, Tiffany Stratton prepares celebration for Nia Jax, L.A. Knight celebrates, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024