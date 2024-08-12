WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, August 12, 2024
Where: Austin, Tex. at Moody Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,736 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,910.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn – Intercontinental Title 2-out-of-3 Falls match
- Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark – Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contenders match
- Damian Priest vs. Carlito
- Alpha Academy vs. American Made
- Rhea Ripley will kick off the show
- Odyssey Jones to appear
- Randy Orton to appear
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (8/5): Pomares’s alt perspective report on post-Summerslam episode with Punk, Drew, Gunther, New Day vs. AOP, Sheamus vs. Kaiser
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Conference Call report (8/8): TKO executives discuss the second quarter financial report
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.