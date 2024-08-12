News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 12, 2024

When: Monday, August 12, 2024

Where: Austin, Tex. at Moody Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,736 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,910.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn – Intercontinental Title 2-out-of-3 Falls match
  • Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark – Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contenders match
  • Damian Priest vs. Carlito
  • Alpha Academy vs. American Made
  • Rhea Ripley will kick off the show
  • Odyssey Jones to appear
  • Randy Orton to appear

