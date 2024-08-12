VIP AUDIO 8/12 – WKH – In-depth details on Jesse Ventura’s history with Hogan, Politics, Advocating Pro Wrestlers Unionizing, Hypocrisy (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller, with Jesse Ventura making headlines for endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, provides in-depth details on Ventura’s history with Hulk Hogan, politics, advocating pro wrestlers unionizing including anecdotes from Wade dealing directly with Jesse over the years when they both worked at KFAN together and when Wade confronted Ventura over his apparent hypocrisy when he dropped his harsh analysis of the WWF when offered the gig to be special referee at Summerslam 1999.

