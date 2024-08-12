News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Jon Mezzera joins Greg to discuss WWE Summerslam fallout including Rollins-Reed, Priest-Balor, Gunther-Orton, plus preview AEW All In (101 min.)

August 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Jon Mezzera to break down, with emailers and those in the YouTube chat, the WWE Summerslam fallout from TV this past week. They talk about several new directions established and next steps of ongoing feuds. They also preview the AEW All In card based on what has been announced to this point.

