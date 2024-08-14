NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 RESULTS – NIGHT 16 (8/14): Wells’s results & analysis of Tsuji vs. Cobb, Takeshita vs. Narita, playoffs now set, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 NIGHT 16 REPORT

AUGUST 14, 2024

HAMAMATSU ARENA

SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart started the show off solo at the commentary table. He announced that Yuya Uemura had to withdraw from the tournament due to injury, meaning he loses his planned match to Boltin Oleg by forfiet. Neither moves on to the playoffs. This may easily have changed some things, as Uemura was very much alive and had the ability to get into the playoffs with a win and some help.

(1) BOLTIN OLEG & TORU YANO vs. KATSUYA MURASHIMA & SHOMA KATO

Perfectly acceptable Young Lion fire stuff in a quick one here. Oleg got the second half of the match and he finished off Murashima with Kamikaze.

WINNERS: Oleg & Yano at 4:07. (*)

(2) JUST 5 GUYS (SANADA & TAKA Michinoku) vs. BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS (Gabe Kidd & Jake Lee)

Sanada, Kidd & Lee all missed the playoffs, each of them finishing with a 4-5 record. I thought Sanada and Lee had a good chance to move on, while Chris Lansdell thought this might be the time that Kidd is elevated. This match went outside early to give Kidd the chance to clear out some chairs and toss Sanada into them. In a rare twist, he didn’t actually toss Sanada into them this time, and instead just went back into the ring. Huh. Sanada got the bulk of the minutes until it was time for Michinoku to eat the pin, succumbing to a front chancery by Lee.

WINNERS: Kidd & Lee at 4:56. (*1/4)

(3) SHOTA UMINO & TOMOAKI HONMA vs. THE HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Dick Togo)

There’s something unintentionally amusing about Shota getting the histrionics of a long entrance every night and then not even being alive on the last night of block action. Umino beat Evil to deny him a spot in the playoffs, though, which will likely put the two in a mid-level feud for a while. This went in the more comedic direction of House of Torture nonsense, with a lot of thwarted shots to the eyes and the groin. Umino tapped Togo with an STF.

WINNERS: Umino & Honma at 7:12. (*1/4)

(4) LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI) vs. THE UNITED EMPIRE (Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman & Francesco Akira)

A week ago or so I noticed Takagi was billed above Naito, which I took as a sign that there were big things in store for Takagi in the tournament. He’s still billed above him, so it’s hard to shake the idea that Takagi is winning it all. Khan had a strong tournament and when he was 0-4, Chris Lansdell and I were incredulous as to why. Of course, he rattled off five wins in a row to end up in the playoffs. Khan and Takagi provided a taste of their quarterfinal match in the next show for the right to face Zack Sabre Jr. in the A Block final, opening the match for just a minute before the tags started coming. The two paired off again in the waning moments after everyone else got their stuff in. Bushi tagged in to take the fall as Khan finished him with the Eliminator. After the match, the two got in each other’s faces for one more visual before tomorrow’s match.

WINNERS: United Empire at 8:34. (**)

(5) HIROOKI GOTO (8 points) vs. HENARE (6 points) – B Block

Henare is out already. Goto is out with a loss, and I actually think he might be out via tiebreakers period. He might make it with a five-way tie, but I won’t hurt myself trying to run scenarios here. They locked up early and Goto took Henare to a rope and gave a clean break. Henare backed Goto to a rope and returned the favor. They exchanged some standing switches and Goto worked a hammerlock into a headlock. Rope run, and a block by both went nowhere. They repeated it and Goto told Henare to run. Goto returned and put down Henare with a block. Goto took Henare to a corner and whipped him to another, throwing a forearm before Henare flattened Goto with a block.

Henare slammed Goto and hit a standing senton. Goto bailed and Henare followed. Henare switched Goto into the barricade. Action went back inside soon after and Henare threw some forearms. Goto absorbed a couple and threw his own, but a big haymaker by Henare put Goto down. Henare whipped Goto with a snap mare and kicked him in the spine a couple of times. He covered for two. Goto got to his feet and the two jockeyed for position until Goto put Henare down with a lariat. Both of them sold for a moment at the five minute mark. Goto put Henare in the corner for a spinning heel kick and covered for two.

They both got in some forearms, and Henare came out of the corner with a disaster kick. They both sold on the mat again. Henare hit a corner lariat and Goto returned the favor. Goto caught an incoming knee lift in the corner and turned it into an ushigoroshi. Again it was time to sell for both guys. They got up in opposite corners and met in the middle with lariats, absorbed by both. They went to a long forearm exchange. Henare laid in a stiff kick to the chest, but Goto didn’t go down. A second briefly put him on one knee, as did a third. Goto absorbed a lariat and begged for more. Inverted GTR and a lariat by Goto.

Goto went for the GTR but Henare fought it off. Henare wanted Streets of Rage but settled for a berserker bomb for two. The crowd chanted for Goto, as they’ve done all through the tournament. Henare charged for Rampage, but Goto snapped on a front chancery. They exchanged some reversals and Henare hit a rising knee in the corner, then a PK. Henare went for Streets of Rage again and Goto reversed into a sleeper. Henare faded as he fell to a seated position. Goto set up and hit GTW for a long two. Goto charged with a kick but Henare got a fighting spirit spot and hit Rampage for two. Henare went for Streets of Rage but Goto put on the brakes. They exchanged rights and headbutts. Henare laid in some headbutts and ran the ropes and hit a hammerhead shot. Henare hit Streets of Rage after a few more reversals.

After Henare took his leave, Goto was given the chance to get applause of respect after what’s been a great tournament in the ring for him.

WINNER: Henare at 12:46. (***1/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: Time for the saddest part of my year: the formal exit of Hirooki Goto from the tournament. He became a sentimental favorite as he was having the best singles matches strung together that he has in years, but I didn’t figure this meant he was booked to actually move on. Henare’s been strong in this tournament, turning every match into his kind of down and dirty fight, but I’ll have to get used to liking him again after this heartbreaker of a (admittedly inevitable) result)

(6) EL PHANTASMO (w/Jado) (6) vs. DAVID FINLAY (w/Gedo) (10) – B Block

Finlay has most of the tiebreakers on his side and is likely moving on no matter the result here, but on the other hand, a loss on the final night might signify that something weird will happen with tiebreakers. It was around this point that I actually noticed nobody sat in on commentary tonight with Walker Stewart for the block matches, which isn’t usually what they do.

Shoving to start. Finlay mocked ELP losing all his friends of late, leading to an early slugfest. ELP clotheslined Finlay over and out, then hit him with a plancha. Phantasmo’s back is still taped from the nasty table he spot he took in his excellent match with Tsuji. ELP booted Finlay through the barricade, took a long look at Taiji Ishimori, who was sitting in on Japanese commentary, and then followed Finlay out to the chairs. Finlay got the upper hand and dropped Phantasmo ribs-first onto a few of them. Referee Marty Asami tried to regain control and finally he went to the ring and started counting. At 9, Finlay rolled Phantasmo back inside and followed.

Finlay charged Phantasmo into a corner and yelled at him that he “should’ve just fell in line.” Finlay laid out Phantasmo again and Phantasmo sold the beating as he threw a couple of forearms with little on them. Finlay targeted the taped back of Phantasmo, putting the boots to him. Finlay snapped on a camel clutch and Phantasmo reached desperately for the rope as Finlay mocked him. ELP got in some shots to the face to break the hold. The two ran the ropes and ELP hit a headscissor takedown that put Finlay outside. ELP hit a tope suicida and went out to roll Finlay inside.

Springboard senton and a springboard moonsault from ELP. He covered for two. ELP beat the mat to get the crowd going. Finlay reversed a move attempt into an Irish Curse backbreaker for two. Finlay caught a flying ELP and hit Oblivion for a long two. Finlay booted ELP around the room and said he could do this all day, and nobody was coming to save Phantasmo. Finlay hit a European uppercut and Phantasmo asked for another. ELP started firing up and he got into a forearm exchange with Finlay, who caught him with another Irish Curse for two.

Finlay mocked the grounded ELP, who again threw some weak shots, but Phantasmo rolled up Finlay with a small package, and then a schoolboy, for two quick two counts. Finlay went for a suplex but Phantasmo reversed to a brainbuster and both guys sold on the mat. ELP beat his head in the corner to fire up and hit the Sudden Death superkick for two. Phantasmo went for CR2 but Finlay reversed and hit a buckle bomb. He went for a second but ELP reversed and hit a powerbomb, then CR2. Phantasmo hit the Thunder Kiss ’86 and on two, Gedo yanked referee Marty Asami out to stop the count. I thought that was a bit sudden to be the ending.

Gedo and Jado got into it outside, and Finlay brained Phantasmo with the shillelagh and hit Overkill, sending him to the playoffs.

WINNER: David Finlay at 12:32. (***1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: Pretty good stuff and the match stayed chippy but fair until it was time for Finlay to twist the knife. I’ve had Finlay or Tsuji to win the block since the blocks were announced, and I still don’t know which of them I find more likely. ELP finishes all alone at the bottom of the block, which felt inevitable as he came into the tournament with a sad-sack storyline going on)

(7) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (8) vs. REN NARITA (10) – B Block

Walker informed us that Chris Samsa ran the numbers and the winner of this match is through to the playoffs. Narita wrapped up Asami as Takeshita’s music played. Evil and Dick Togo had beaten up Takeshita backstage and they beat on him as they dragged him to the ring. Asami waved the interlopers away and called for the bell. Narita worked Takeshita over even as he still had his entrance jacket on. Narita took it to Takeshita on the outside, beating him from post to barricade. He wrapped Takeshita’s knee over the barricade and put the boots to it. Narita took Takshita out to some chairs and beat him into them as Abe called for the fans to get out of the way.

Narita went back to the ring and postured as Asami started the count. Narita posed in a corner to boos. Asami got to 12 as Takeshita limped to the ring, selling the knee. Narita hit a corner elbow and a running boot, then tried to set something up but Takeshita reversed and hit a Russian leg sweep, finally getting a moment to separate. Narita choked Takeshita in the corner until Asami counted him up. Narita wrapped Takeshita’s knee around a corner post and Asami tried to break it up as Narita cracked it around the post twice. Narita waved dismissively at Asami as he finally reentered the ring. He covered for two.

Narita went for a leg submission and absorbed some palm strikes as Takeshita fought from underneath. Takeshita switched to forearms and finally broke the hold. Takeshita limped around a bit and went for something, but Narita cut it off by booting him in the knee. Narita kept going at the knee and Takeshita went for the tokon spot as he absorbed shots. They exchanged rights. Narita hit an exploder and Takeshita hit a German suplex. Both guys crumbled and sold on the mat.

Narita charged and Takeshita yanked down the rope and dumped Narita. He wanted a tope suicida but his knee buckled. Narita laughed at him. Narita ran the ropes and Takeshita smoked him with a hard lariat. The audience clapped and tried to get Takeshita on a run. Narita charged into a back elbow but then managed to wrap Takeshita’s knee around a rope again. He charged, but Takeshita worked himself free and hit a lariat. Takeshita fired up and limped to Narita. Nraita choked Takeshita, who powered Narita’s hands off of him. There was a series of reversals that led to Narita working a knee bar on Takeshita’s bad leg. Takeshita rolled himself to a bottom rope fairly quickly.

Narita went up and Takeshita met him on the second ropes. Takeshita deadlifted Narita and hit a superplex. Narita surprised Takeshita with a guillotine and Asami checked on Takeshita. Takeshita powered to his feet but Narita flipped through and snapped on a sleeper. Takeshita worked Narita to a new position and hit the Bastard Driver. Takeshita couldn’t cover as he continued to sell the knee like a champ. In the background, we saw Dick Togo heading to the ring. He jumped to the apron with a garrote, but he was a red herring as Evil charged behind Takeshita, who ran into Asami to bump him. Evil and Togo hit a Magic Killer on Takeshita. Narita covered, but Takeshita launched Narita off of him at two. Narita fell atop Asami to keep him bumped. Narita went for the push-up bar, but Takeshita threw it away. The numbers game again caught up, but Takeshita ducked a chair shot, and Evil hit Togo instead. Takeshita busted the chair with a kick to Evil, and the two finally took their leave. Narita hit the guillotine, then went up and hit Hell’s Guillotine for a long two.

Narita kept the evil smile on his face as he went for something, but Takeshita hit some heavy forearms to put Narita on the mat. Narita flipped through Raging Fire and he chop-blocked Takeshita in the bad knee. Narita jumped into a Last Ride powerbomb by Takeshita for a long two. Takeshita pulled off an arm band and kissed his own bicep, but he missed a shot and Narita snapped on a knee bar. Takeshita fought toward the rope and Narita reversed to a different angle. Takeshita fought to his feet and hit a German suplex with a release. Takeshita hit a loud World Class Forearm and covered for the win, moving him into the next stage of the tournament along with Finlay.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita at 16:46. (***1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: This match took me to three and a half stars in a much different way from the matches before. There was a healthy dose of House of Torture nonsense, but Narita always delivers in a big way when the time comes. For all the talk of the youth movement that was likely to come out of this tournament, we certainly haven’t gotten it yet, though Tsuji is probably going to advance in this main event)

(8) YOTA TSUJI (8) vs. JEFF COBB (10) – B Block

Finlay has the bye locked up, so the winner here will face Takeshita tomorrow for the right to face Finlay. Tsuji ran in on Cobb twice with block attempts and got nowhere. The third attempt ended with Cobb blocking Tsuji to the mat. They went to a forearm exchange as Walker continued telling the story of Cobb thinking of Tsuji as nothing but a Young Boy, laying it on thick that Cobb is akin to an evil foreigner for the purposes of this match. Tsuji got in some chops that staggered Cobb. Tsuji missed a splash in the corner, then ran himself right into a shove to the mat from Cobb.

Cobb went for a few leverage pins, getting a trio of two counts. Cobb set up Tsuji and hit a standing dropkick that got two. Tsuji gripped at his nose and mouth, as he perhaps took a stiff shot with the dropkick. Tsuji threw some forearms and put Cobb on the mat, but he couldn’t manage the curb stomp as Cobb powered up. Cobb hit a scoop slam and went for the standing moonsault, but Tsuji put the knees up. Tsuji kept going back to his mouth, but there was no blood, at least. Tsuji hit a corner splash and a tilt-a-whirl headscissor. He covered for two.

Tsuji went for a suplex but Cobb flattened his base and reversed. Tsuji fought out of it but Cobb hit a uranage followed by hammer and sickle for two. A standing moonsault also got two. Cobb called for his shot but Tsuji fought off the Tour of the Islands. Each guy hit a superkick and Cobb hit a big right. Cobb rolled through a Gene Blaster attempt, but he hit it on a second effort for a long two. After some long selling, the two got to their feet. Tsuji went for a suplex but Cobb fought it. He resisted a second effort and finally Tsuji laid in a big right. Tsuji hit a release suplex for two. Tsuji went for the Marlowe Kick, but Cobb caught him. F-5000 by Cobb, who crawled to a cover for two.

Cobb fired up and went for Tour of the Islands, but Tsuji got free and hit a headbutt and a shining wizard. Tsuji charged right into a lariat by Cobb, but Tsuji hit a second Gene Blaster. He went for a third and hit it for the win. That’s a pretty short match for the main event spot.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji at 11:37. (***3/4)

Tsuji got his mic time afterward, but there was nobody to translate, and my own Japanese is at the point where I can speak some of it, but it’s still pretty tough to hear.

(Wells’s Analysis: These two matched up really well and had what I’d say is the match of the night on a night when all four block matches were watchable. Given the brevity of these matches, I wonder how much time Uemura and Oleg were supposed to get. I’m leaning toward thinking Oleg was slated to beat Uemura to knock him out of the running, but given the tight lips of New Japan, I doubt we’ll ever get a clear answer to that.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: If any of these block matches were must-watch, then I suppose all of them were, as it was a decent enough night of action. It did seem like the matches were mostly shorter than I would’ve expected in a final block night, but I suppose they may have been saving some minutes given two of these winners come back to Chiba tomorrow for a match that’s likely to get a good dose of minutes. If I’m a betting man, I’ve got Shingo winning the tournament over anyone who comes out of B Block, with Tsuji and Finlay being equally likely to me. I could also see a Tsuji-Sabre final won by Tsuji, but I’m all in on Takagi at this point.

So the playoffs look like this:

A Block

Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan (night 17)

Winner of above faces Zack Sabre Jr. (night 18)

B Block

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yota Tsuji (night 17)

Winner of above faces David Finlay (night 18)

The block winners will face off on August 18th to finish the tournament.

Chris Lansdell has the quarterfinals tomorrow and I’m back on Saturday to cover the semis, though it’ll be later on that night. Sean Radican has the finals.