NXT Ratings Report (8/13): Ratings and viewership for Otis vs. Oba Femi with year-ago comparisons and key ten-week rolling averages

Tuesday night’s (8/13) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 617,000 viewers, up from 534,000 the prior week and the 468,000 the week before that. The previous two episodes were bumped from USA to SyFy and went up against the highly-rated Olympics.

The current ten-week rolling average is 611,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 680,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 678,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 723,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 615,000.

So the ten-week rolling average is slightly above the same ten-weeks in 2022 and 67,000 below last year’s average during the same ten-weeks.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, compared to 0.10 and 0.15 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Oba Femi vs. Otis – NXT North American Championship Open Challenge match

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Chase University (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey – NXT Heritage Cup match

Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe

