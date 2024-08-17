VIP AUDIO 8/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-17-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on Smackdown TV shake-up, two former headliners leaving TNA, Summerslam, Cena, Hogan, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from August 17, 2006. Topics include:

Two former headliners who may have worked their last matches for TNA.

The Smackdown television shakeup.

The possibility of Lucha Libre on tour in the U.S. this fall.

What will be headlining the next major TNA house show.

Sunday’s SummerSlam spectacular from WWE

Kurt Angle’s latest injury.

TNA’s all-out press to sign a former WWE main eventer

The indy lineup of the week with the NWA World Tag Team Champions headlining in New Jersey.

Listener Mail including questions about John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and Hard Justice.

