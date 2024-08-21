FREE PODCAST 8/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Welcome Home including Alex Kane vs. Bobby Flacco, Ella Envy vs. Armstrong, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Welcome Home, a somewhat subdued show, with a main event number one contender’s match between Alex Kane and Bobby Flacco, plus Ella Envy fights Rachel Armstrong in a highly anticipated rematch (by Justin at least), Colby Corino takes on Erron Wade, and more. For VIP, it’s north of the border with the top two matches from C4 Wrestling’s latest show – Mike Bailey vs. Donovan Dijak and, in a historic match, Miracle Generation clash with Fresh Air for the much-vaunted IWTV tag team titles.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO