VIP AUDIO 8/21 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: All In crescendos including MJF-Ospreay, Danielson-Swerve, Baker-Mercedes, Jericho-Hook, plus Hangman teaser, more (34 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 21 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring All In crescendos including MJF-Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson-Swerve Strickland, Britt Baker-Mercedes One, Chris Jericho-Hook, plus Hangman Page teaser, Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli, and more.
