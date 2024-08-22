FREE PODCAST 8/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Donofrio: Danielson-Swerve, MJF-Ospreay, Mone-Baker, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s and ProWrestling.net’s Tony Donofrio with live video caller, chat room, and email interactions discussing a major episode of Dynamite. They began with the pros and cons of the Bryan Danielson-Swerve Strickland closing segment and then the MJF-Will Ospreay segment and then everything else on episode including Kazuchika Okada-Claudio Castagnoli, Britt Baker-Mercedes Mone, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.