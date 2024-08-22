Ospreay assesses MJF as someone constantly trying to prove his doubters wrong, but believes he’s a generational talent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay touted MJF as a generational talent who is still trying to figure out who he is, in perhaps a mix of storyline and real life analysis of his opponent at All In.

“My main thing is I know who I am, but I still feel like he’s struggling to know who he is,” he told Inside the Ropes. “I know he’s got all the accolades under the sun, but it feels like he’s constantly trying to prove doubters wrong. The moment you do that you almost become like a cat with a piece of string. I could pull this piece of string forever and that cat is gonna keep chasing it, we’re just going to constantly move the goalposts.”

He said MJF just can’t help but try to prove doubters of his wrong.

“(H)e’s a generational talent, the guy’s incredible on the microphone and showed it to everyone. He’s an incredible worker. But the main thing about it is that he’s, without a doubt one, of the best wrestlers in the world. But if anyone’s gonna look at that match and think that it’s a foregone conclusion that MJF is better than Will Ospreay, well, at the 59-minute mark I feel like he realized that he wasn’t exactly on my level, so he needed to do something cheap to secure the win.”

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro to stream Wrestling Post-show covering last night’s episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/21): Keller’s report on Danielson-Strickland final showdown with Nigel hosting, Okada vs. Claudio, Hook vs. Big Bill, Storm vs. Saraya, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, MJF and Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Continental Title