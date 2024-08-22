WWE YOU TUBE REVIEW: WWE’s Vault shines spotlight on lesser known wrestlers, some you might never have heard of

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On June 24, 2024, WWE created their WWE Vault YouTube channel as a way to highlight matches from the past, as well as unreleased match footage and clips from ECW and WCW that would expand someone’s knowledge of WWE through YouTube viewing. This channel also uploads full matches that weren’t previously uploaded on their main YouTube channel. One of the things that is retained is the WWE Playlist, where certain superstars or events are highlighted through a clip show. On August 21, 2024, they highlighted five wrestlers who were in the company for a short time leading them to be mostly forgotten. This was a way to refresh the memories of WWE fans on these jwrestlers and their runs on the main roster.

I thought this video was a great way to not only remind people of who these wrestler were for those who watched during their brief runs, but it allows newer fans to be introduced to wrestlers that they possibly haven’t heard of before. This video not only shows their opening vignettes as a way to introduce their character, but uploaded their main roster in-ring debuts as well.

For wrestlers such as Mordecai and Kizarny, it’s a way to not dismiss them as just cartoonish characters, but to highlight that they really did have in-ring skills. For every Roman Reigns and L.A. Knight who last on the main roster and become champions, there are tons of wrestlers that are only there for a short time who might become forgotten. This video highlighted some of them in an informative way.

Overall, this WWE Playlist is a good watch for every WWE fan. It’s always important to remember the superstars who didn’t really make an impact for the company, so you get more knowledge about the WWE as a whole. There’s probably some fans out there who liked the superstars that were highlighted during their original runs. Some maybe even became fans after watching this video. If you’re looking for a new favorite or to brush up on your WWE superstar knowledge, this is a good video to watch.

