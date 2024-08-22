AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/21): Up against Democratic National Convention, audience and key demo ratings data, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (8/21) episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 698,000 viewers, down from 703,000 the prior week and up from 622,000 the 609,000 the two weeks before that. Last night’s episode went up against the Democratic National Convention on multiple broadcast and cable networks.

The current ten-week rolling average is 677,000.

The average so far this year is 747,000 compared to 880,000 through 34 weeks last year, a drop of 133,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 873,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 1,049,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 962,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.24 rating, compared to 0.23 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.22.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.32 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.34 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.33.

The announced matches and segments were…

Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland – Final Showdown (moderated by Nigel McGuinness)

Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

The Young Bucks & Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin & FTR

Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Continental Championship match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Saraya – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Big Bill vs. Hook

MJF and Will Ospreay go face to face

