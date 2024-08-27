FREE PODCAST 8/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Did Uncle Howdy succeed or flop as an in-ring singles wrestler, plus Drew-Punk, Orton, Braun-Bronson, mailbag and chat interactions (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado. They discuss whether Uncle Howdy succeeded or flopped as an in-ring singles wrestler, plus is WWE sabotaging C.M. Punk’s babyface character, did Randy Orton effectively set the parameters for his Gunther match, how much fun was Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed, and more. There was video caller, mailbag, and chat interactions throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO