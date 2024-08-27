News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/26 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, Orton reflects on career and hypes Gunther match, Drew dissects Punk, Strowman-Reed parking lot brawl, more (25 min.)

August 27, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 26 edition of WWE Raw featuring Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable in Howdy’s singles match debut on Raw, Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed, Triple Threat matches in the IC Title contenders tournament, Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk promo and angle, Randy Orton promo, Judgment Day, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024