WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (8/26): Strowman vs. Reed, Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective, CM Punk-Drew McIntyre, Judgment Day-LWO, Howdy-Gable, more

Note: Jason Goodspeed, who normally writes NXT Hits & Misses, is filling in for Jon Mezzera this week also covering Raw…

The Judgement Day vs. The LWO: Minor Hit

Pretty paint-by-numbers tag match, but parts of it seemed off, like the chemistry just wasn’t there at times. I give this a small hit for Dom getting another win over his dad because of Liv. The Judgement Day has new faces, but they seem to have cooled down following the departure of Priest and Ripley.

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley as The Terror Twins: Hit

I feared there was going to be a semi-romantic story line with them at one point, which I felt would have been disastrous, but as an almost brother-sister tandem, I like them working together with a shared view of getting vengeance. They play the part of bad asses terrifically and I’m looking forward to their mixed tag at Bash in Berlin.

Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL: Miss

I like all of the wrestlers involved, but I couldn’t care less about the feud. Damage CTRL never really had the official babyface turn and having it be because of who wants to be the dominant faction of Raw just seemed rushed. Oh, and I can’t say I like the name Pure Fusion Control. I doesn’t really roll off the tongue.

C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre confrontation: Hit

Now here’s a feud I have been all in for. I think part of it that it was allowed to fester while Punk was injured, so the slow burn to physicality has been fun. Their strap match is another must see for me this weekend.

Jey Uso vs. Karrion Cross vs. Kofi Kingston: Hit

I like this format for crowning a new no. 1 contender with Triple Threat matches that then see those winners fight in a Fatal Four-Way. I feels less random than your basic Triple Threat winner gets the shot (especially when some of the guys chosen haven’t really been winners lately – I’m looking at you, Karrion Kross). Jey is still the more over guy of this group of guys, so him going over makes sense.

Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed: Hit

I was going to give this a lower grade, based on the double count-out that happens too much to protected wrestlers, but the Hit of this was the fun brawl afterwards. I would have preferred a straight Bronson Reed win, but the beatdown and Tsunami on the car was awesome. I’m glad they’ve finally realized what they have in Reed and are treating like a monster heel.

Pete Dunne vs. Xavier Woods vs. The Miz: Hit

Somebody in the company is behind Dunne big time. He wins tonight, he’s got a feud going with Sheamus on Raw, and a feud with Trick Williams on NXT. Plus, being back to the bad ass Bruiserweight, it’s awesome to see him featured prominently. I liked his team with Tyler Bate, Dunne always struck me as the loner type of guy and a feud down the road with Bate would be awesome.

Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable: Hit

Fun debut from Uncle Howdy. Gable can get a good match out of almost anybody, but I forget that Bo Dallas is a pretty strong performer in the ring as well. I’ve was hesitantly optimistic when I heard about this new Wyatt group and so far I’ve loved what I’ve seen out of them: creepy, yet human. This has been a fun feud with American Made and as much as I know they’re building up the Wyatts, I think there has to be a few wins tossed in their for Gable and The Creeds.

