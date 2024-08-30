WWE BASH IN BERLIN PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (8/31): Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk, Gunther vs. Randy Orton, Ripley & Priest vs. Liv & Dominik, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Bash in Berlin will emanate from the Uber Arena in Berlin Germany on the 31st of August 2024.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Cody Rhodes decided to reward his friend Kevin Owens’s efforts against the Bloodline with a shot at Cody’s Undisputed WWE Championship, even if Owens isn’t sure he really deserves that shot.

Kevin Owens feuded with the Bloodline during Roman Reigns’ reign as champion. Owens helped Cody Rhodes when Solo Sikoa took over the Bloodline and targeted Cody. After he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship from Solo, Cody granted Kevin Owens a title shot. Kevin Owens turned it down at first, saying that his recent record wasn’t very good and that others deserved the title shot more than him. Cody and GM Nick Aldis convinced Owens to take the title shot. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came into the fray, agreeing that Owens didn’t deserve the title shot and pointed out that Owens wasn’t trustworthy and would stab Cody in the back. Cody and Owens teamed up and dispatched Theory and Waller. As of the time of writing. Owens hasn’t betrayed Cody yet.

Analysis and predictions: Cody retains.

Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton, World Heavyweight Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Due to a missed call that cost Randy Orton a chance to win the King of the Ring tournament, Orton was granted a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther.

Gunther defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring tournament which granted him the opportunity to challenge for, and later win, the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Orton’s shoulders weren’t on the mat when the pin was counted. Following the missed call, Triple H promised that he’d make things right for Orton at a later date. After Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship, Orton appeared (crossing over brands) and announced that the date had come and that he would be Gunther’s first challenger. Gunther, for his part, seemingly welcomed the challenge since having won the King of the Ring tournament in such a fashion did not sit well with him.

Analysis and predictions: If Orton wins the title, he’d be transferred to Raw and Gunter to Smackdown. Unless they have reasons to make the trade, I expect Gunther to win.

Drew McIntyre vs. C.M. Punk – Strap match

Story in a nutshell: As a continuation of their interminable feud, CM Punk challenged Drew McIntyre to a strap match.

At SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk when a prissy Punk lost focus on the match and went after guest referee Seth Rollins who had picked up a bracelet that Drew had stolen from Punk. Later, Punk lied by saying that the bracelet wasn’t important to him (thanks, fan that made it for him). Drew expected he was done with Punk when a brawl broke out between the two. As he had whipped Drew with a belt during the brawl, Punk had the bright idea to challenge Drew to a strap match since straps are basically bracelets, you see. Drew called Punk a coward for only attacking him from behind. So, Punk cowardly attacked him from behind and made the challenge official. In this variation strap match, the wrestlers are attached by a leather strap at the wrist. The goal is to touch all four corners of the ring, consecutively and in exaggerated fashion to win (usually while carrying your spent opponent on your back as he surreptitiously taps the corner right after you until the two struggle to be the first to touch the fourth).

Analysis and predictions: The result doesn’t matter. This type of match doesn’t leave for a satisfying conclusion of a feud, especially one as heated as this one. This will eventually be settled in a cage or cell most likely. Since I have to choose, Punk evens things up.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro to stream Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominick Mysterio – Mixed tag team match

Story in a nutshell: After Dominick Mysterio and Balor cost Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest their respective title matches, Priest and Ripley seek revenge on Dominick and Liv Morgan.

Dominick Mysterio sold out his “mami” Rhea Ripley and cost Ripley her shot at the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam. Damian Priest was later betrayed by Finn Balor causing him to lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. Ripley and Priest, now dubbed the Terror Twins, have been fighting with their former teammates in the Judgment Day. This is their chance to get some revenge.

Analysis and predictions: The Terror Twins have kinda been on the losing side of some of their confrontations, so I think they will win this one since the match is ultimately meaningless outside of Ripley and Priest getting a modicum of satisfaction.

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Story in a nutshell: After losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Abla Fyre and Isla Dawn in a triple threat match where they didn’t get pinned, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill get another shot at winning the titles back.

Then WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, lost their titles to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre when Dawn and Fyre pinned the team of Shayna Bazler and Zoey Stark. Not being involved in the pin, Jade and Belair were granted a rematch. Blair Davenport, who had been feuding with Jade and Belair’s friend Naomi, interfered in the match leading to a disqualification. Since titles don’t change hands in a DQ, Jade and Belair were granted another match at Bash in Berlin.

Analysis and predictions: Jade and Belair win back their titles.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Rhodes-Owens, title defenses, Andrade-Hayes, Jax-Michin, six-women tag matches, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Murphy’s Blog: WWE Bash in Berlin Predictions – Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship