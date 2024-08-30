VIP AUDIO 8/30 – Radican Worldwide w/Radican & Lansdell: AEW All in PPV buys, new AEW wrestler contracts, NJPW post-G1, Sabre’s early IWGP Title match (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a look at the latest AEW news including a look at the All In PPV buys and news on a new contract for Shane Strickland. They then look at NJPW and where the company is coming out of G1. They discuss G1 and whether or not the company made any news stars. They then take a look at the lay of the land for NJPW post-G1 and where they are headed with Zack Sabre Jr. challenging for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship at King of Pro Wrestling and how that will impact the road to Wrestle Kingdom 19. The show concludes with a look at how NJPW will have to balance rebuilding their audience in Japan while still having a presence in the U.S. with the Strong brand. Download this show now!

