20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (9-16-2004): The episode where Heidenreich had Michael Cole up against the wall, plus Cena vs. Booker T, RVD, Dudleys, Rey Mysterio, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

September 16, 2004

Taped 9/14/04 in Spokane, Wash.

Aired on UPN

Report by Dusty Giebink, Torch Team Wisconsin Dream

In a nutshell: This was the good, more friendly hour.

Trivia Time!

1. In which of the following ladder matches was a title NOT on the line?

a) Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, July 22, 1992

b) The Rock vs. Triple H, August 30, 1998

c) Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard, July 18, 1987

d) The Sandman vs. Mikey Whipwreck, October 28, 1995

2. Chris Jericho is to the WWF/E I-C title as:

a) Ric Flair is to the WWE Raw title.

b) The Rock is to the WWE Smackdown title.

c) Christian is to the WWF/E tag titles.

d) Billy Gunn is to the WWF/E Tag titles.

3. This week’s Kevin Nash True or False Question: Kevin is working on a new film (with Adam Sandler) set to open in the summer of next year. (2005 for those of you with no inkling of time.)

4. Jim Ross made a glaring error in his praise of Shawn Michaels by saying, “He is the first-ever Triple Crown winner in this company’s history!” Those of you who know better better answer this question in five seconds or else this message will explode on command.

Answers at the end of the hour! On to the show!

***Show began with clips from last week’s show, where the Big Show made an unexpected early return to Smackdown by taking out all 832 guys that were acting as lumberjacks in the Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle match. And then he took out Guerrero and Angle as well, and just generally looked like the most important thing in the history of the world. Good job of putting him over and making him look killer, but I thought he was supposed to have been taking anger management classes during his down time. Somehow, I find it hard to believe those classes worked as well as they should have.

(1) John Cena defeated Booker T to tie up the series 2-2. The finish came when Cena hit the F-U for the victory.

The Beginning: Out came Torrie Wilson, who is quite possibly one of the most beautiful women in the world. She helpfully informed us that it was now time for match number four of the best of five series between Cena and Booker for the United States Title. Okay, so Wilson is in the Sunny role as the hot chick that has to ring announce because they have no idea what else to do with her. This doesn’t bode well for how well she’s going to look in, say, five to seven years, but that’s neither there nor here, to Flip Mode on you. In case you’re keeping score at home, I should note that Cena was wearing an old school Seattle Seahawks Steve Largent jersey. Man has taste.

The Middle: The match began with Booker going for an early pin, quick, according to Tazz, by getting a non-fruit rollup for a two count. Just like old times, Cole mentioned Cena’s “famed” “pound and ground” attack, which he likes to do while standing up. Cena reversed a backdrop attempt with a sunset flip for a two count, and then immediately thereafter got a couple more two counts. Booker headed to the outside to catch a breather, and the show went to commercial break, and I made a paragraph break.

Back from break, and Cena was in complete control of this, a must win situation for him. He hit a nice follow-through hip toss (unique) for a two count. Booker stemmed the tide with a big kick for a two count. Booker got another two count and then went to a longish headlock, which led to Cena getting a failed comeback attempt in. Booker got a beautiful rollup out of the corner on Cena, but Cena reversed it for a two count of his own. Booker hit a nice crescent kick, but wasted too much time before making the cover because he was too hurt, and only got a two count. Booker got what looked like a sure three count, but he had his feet on the ropes and the referee (write this down) actually saw it and stopped the count, not allowing for that to transpire. Nick Patrick is the greatest referee in the history of mankind. Cena planted Booker with a flapjack, but he couldn’t follow up on it because he was too hurt. Cena got his second wind and started making his big comeback with clotheslines and such. However, he missed a big shoulder attempt and Booker hit a spinebuster that only got two. Booker grabbed the title belt and went to nail Cena with it, but the referee was right there and snatched it out of his hands. This allowed Cena to get a rollup for a two count. I should note that Cole once again called the belt a “championship” here. Cena hit a Five Knuckle Shuffle with extra mustard, but it too got two. Cena then pumped up his shoes for that much needed extra support, but Booker thwarted the F-U attempt. Cena was pounding away on Booker in the corner until the ref tried to step between the two men. This caused for Cena to try to toss the ref off of him. With the ref twirling due to the momentum, Booker finally got his belt shot in. It only got two, much to Booker’s (and my) surprise. Booker attempted his scissors kick, but Cena followed him coming off the ropes and hit the F-U for the victory.

The End: After the match, Cena held up two fingers on each hand to signify that the series was tied up two wins apiece. They showed a replay of Booker nailing Cena with the belt, and then him bouncing off the ropes in attempt for the scissors kick. Of course, because it was a replay and the same thing happened this time as happened during live time, Cena followed him through and hit the F-U for the win. You know, a bunch of people have recently come out on the VIP Forum denouncing Cena for his poor workrate skills. I say that it’s irrelevant how good of a worker he is in the first place, and second, rather than being a poor worker, I simply think he has carved out his own little niche for what he will do in each of his matches, just as Steve Austin did during his peak.

***Backstage, Teddy Long was talking to none other than the Show of Bigness. Long was excited about how he shocked the world when he returned to Smackdown last week. He said he was impressed at how big an impact Show made last week. Long said that he had two different contracts in his hand, and later tonight, there would be a contract signing in the ring for the upcoming PPV. One contract had Eddie Guerrero vs. Show, and the other contract had Kurt Angle vs. Show. The choice would be left in Show’s hands as to which guy he wanted to face on that show. (I hope they realize that if he signs both contracts, that would technically mean he would have to wrestle two different matches, and wouldn’t automatically make it a three-way dance.)

***Back from commercial break, and Michael Cole’s creepy behind is creepily in the ring, and he announces, in creepy fashion, that he is going to be interviewing Billy Kidman, who actually doesn’t have a creepy bone in his body. We are taken through the entire Billy Kidman Trilogy, where three weeks ago he injured Chavo Guerrero with the Shooting Star Press, and then last week while he and London were taking on Kenzo Suzuki and Rene Dupree, he couldn’t execute the move on Suzuki and then walked out on the match. This caused for London to get pinned and for the team to lose the tag team titles. Cole pointed this out to Kidman and then called him a quitter. Kidman said the reason he didn’t execute the shooting star last week was not because he was afraid to do it, but rather because he was afraid of hurting people, just like he hurt Chavo. He said it was because of him that Chavo suffered a severe concussion, but through the grace of God, Chavo will eventually return and be able to provide for his family again. He wondered if the people really wanted to see him hit that move, and then wondered if they were really that blood thirsty that they would want to see someone get injured again.

This brought out a very intense looking Paul London. London said Kidman was right, he is misunderstood, because he has no idea where he is coming from these days. He wondered why Kidman even agreed to that match last week in the first place if he wasn’t ready to do the deal. Kidman walked out on him, and it was because of Kidman quitting that they lost the tag team titles. London wondered what Kidman had to say for himself. Kidman: “To you? Nothing.” London slapped the taste out of his mouth and then took his shirt off, signifying that he was ready for a fight. Instead, Kidman walked out of the ring and headed for the back. Classic Bret Hart heel move here. He stopped at the top of the ramp as the announcers ran him down, paused, and then continued walking to the back. This was very well executed, and both guys showed fire on the microphone. You know, I bet WWE didn’t even realize how good London was on the mic until this show.

(2) Rob Van Dam & Rey Mysterio defeated the Dudley Boyz (w/Spike Dudley). The finish came when Van Dam pinned D-Von.

The Beginning: You knew when Van Dam came out first that it wasn’t going to be an interview, because really, when was the last time Van Dam got any decent interview time? Seriously, I’m asking. We were taken back to last week’s show, where there was a six man tag team match. Holly hit the Alabama Slam on Spike, and then Mysterio Dropped the Dime on him to get the victory for the faces (him, Holly, RVD). Cole then announced, in his “I’m happy to be announcing this to you lucky people” voice that on next week’s show, it would be Mysterio vs. Spike for the Cruiserweight Title. Shouldn’t they, say, wait for the PPV for that match? I swear, they just pick stuff out of a hat, or walk around with blindfolds playing pin the tail on the angle in order to book this show.

The Middle: Van Dam hit an early huracanrana on D-Von, and then got a spin kick for a two count. Mysterio tagged in and springboarded himself off the ropes and came down on D-Von’s arm. Mysterio hit a springboard moonsault onto D-Von for a two count. Mysterio was running the ropes, and Spike from the outside tripped him up. Well, that spot was inevitable. This allowed for Bubba to toss Mysterio out of the ring and then distract the ref. Out of the ring, D-Von rammed Mysterio’s back into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Bubba dropped Mysterio down throat first onto the top rope. Bubba hit a nice wheelbarrow suplex and got a two count before Van Dam made the save. Bubba attempted another wheelbarrow suplex, but Mysterio countered and managed to get a hope bulldog in. Mysterio made the desert crawl over to his corner and finally got the Scarlett Johansson tag in to Van Dam. Van Dam was on 12 different kinds of fire, going to work on both Dudleys here. D-Von ran into a Van Dam boot, and then Van Dam hit a thrust kick off the top rope and then a tornado legdrop. He went to bounce off the ropes, but Bubba tripped him up. Didn’t they just do that spot? The heels had a miscommunication and almost hit each other, which allowed for Van Dam to regain control. Mysterio took out Bubba on the outside and Van Dam hit a beautiful five star frog splash three-quarters of the way across the ring onto D-Von for the victory.

The End: If I didn’t know any better, which I don’t, I would say that this victory positions Van Dam and Mysterio as next in line to hold the tag team titles, and that of course means that Spike will somehow be retaining the Cruiserweight Title against Mysterio on next week’s show, and perhaps then Van Dam and Mysterio win the tag belts on the PPV. Write that down. After the match, Spike was very upset with his brothers for losing the match. He chewed them out and then kicked D-Von right in the nards. He told Bubba Ray that he was the boss and Bubba immediately backed down. So, they completely blew any chance of having the Dudleys ever be considered legitimate tough guy heels by castrating them as biznitches for Spike. Pin the tail on the angle, I’m telling you.

***Michael Cole apologized for his actions on last week’s show, saying he went over the line, but was goaded into it by Paul Heyman. Presto changeo, they go to clips from that segment. Cole was fixin’ to go at it with Heyman, and Heyman pretended like he was going to have at it with him, but then Heidenreich came out of nowhere and Cole ran about a million miles away to get away from him. Can’t say I blame him.

***Backstage, Eddie Guerrero walked in on Big Show in his locker room. He said he was the most surprised person of them all to see Show last week. He said it was a very impressive performance by Show, and he admired it very much. The only thing he had a problem with was Show doing it to him as well. He said he’d be damned if Show tried that kind of thing again. He said Show should sign the contract that says “Eddie Guerrero” and he would find out what would happen in that instance.

***Meanwhile, in a different part of the backstage area, John “Bradshaw” Layfield was walking to ringside with Orlando Jordan. And with him as always is Orlando. Layfield said that a lot of people thought that he was afraid of the Undertaker, but of course, that’s a bunch of bunk. He said that on this very show, he would call out the Undertaker. He said he would never go down in history as the greatest champion ever if people felt he was scared of somebody. Jordan tried to talk him out of it, but Layfield insisted that that was what he was going to do, and he would do it next!

***Back from break, and as I am contractually obligated to inform you, Layfield and Jordan came out to the ring in their long white limo with the bullhorns on the front. This is where the second hour started, so I won’t even begin to transcribe the action until you finish off this section, and then click on the next. So do that, you heathens!

Answers to Trivial! I have just clicked off every working computer in the room, so you can’t press forward with any more answers. Stand up and please step away from the monitors. We are going to rifle through these answers as best we can. Pay attention, those of you who failed will be relegated to watching Mary Kate Keibler work her way into a size negative-12. Bring a bucket; it’s not pretty.

1. I know you didn’t miss this one; it is so obvious. The correct answer is c). Big Dust and Tully went head-to-head in a barbed-wire/ladder match for. . . $100,000. For those of you who guessed a), you are no longer allowed to play along. On that specific date, Bret defended his I-C title against Shawn in a ladder match. Shawn did his infamous “crotch drop onto the ropes, then fall out of the ring” bit to lose.

2. The right answer is d). Billy Gunn still holds the record for most tag titles won by a single wrestler in the WWF/E with 10. Christian and the Dudley Boys are all tied for second place with nine, though all bets are on for Billy to be replaced at the top by the end of 2005.

3. You betta’ belie’e dat! Kevin Nash will join Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Burt Reynolds and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (among many other former NFL players) in a remake of the 1970 classic “The Longest Yard.” Note to movie companies: Leave the classics alone, you bastards! (Next thing you know, they’ll be remaking “Brian’s Song.” What, they did that, too?)

4. Pedro Morales was the first to win (at the time) all the WWF titles. He first became WWWF champion (the 4th ever) in 1972, defeating Ivan Koloff. Then, he teamed with WWF champion Bob Backlund to defeat the tag champion Samoans at the infamous

“Showdown at Shea Stadium” card in 1980. (Title was given back due to “conflict of interest” with Backlund being WWF champ.) Then, in 1980, defeated Ken Patera to complete the trifecta. He was also the first wrestler to win the I-C title twice.

END OF HOUR ONE! It is now time for you to hit the back button and go to hour two.

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

HOUR TWO

If you haven’t read hour one yet, hit your back button and do so first.

In a nutshell: Come find out how I died!

***This hour began with Layfield and Jordan in the ring, set to break it down for us in their own words, ya heard. He said he was going to take care of the Undertaker right this very minute. Layfield said he wasn’t scared of Taker, and he doesn’t flip flop like most politicians do these days. He said he was going take out the Taker, and by God, he was going to do it. This brought out the Undertaker, and his eight year long entrance to the ring gave Cole enough time to hype up the Layfield vs. Taker Last Ride title match at the October PPV. Taker finally got into the ring. I actually died while waiting for him to get to the ring, because it took so long, and this is actually my spirit typing the rest of this report for you. Layfield told Jordan to head to the back because he was in complete control of the situation. Somehow, I doubt that. Jordan thought likewise. Layfield took off his suit and hat and Taker responded by doing the same. Layfield rolled up his sleeves and undid the top buttons of his dress shirt. Layfield took a shot, but Taker blocked it and started going to work on him. Undertaker hit a big boot on Layfield.

Undertaker attempted a chokeslam on Layfield, but Layfield was smart enough to duck down out of the way of it. All of a sudden, it was 1999 again as Gangrel and Viscera hit the ring and started laying the smack down on Undertaker. Cole pointed out that they were both former members of Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness. What a good memory he has! Is this symbolic?! Taker eventually regained momentum and started taking out Jordan, Gangrel and Viscera single-handedly. He chokeslammed Jordan and then tossed Gangrel out of the ring. He knocked down Viscera, but then walked into a Layfield Clothesline From Hell. This allowed the heels to regain the advantage, and that included Viscera hitting two phat ass splashes down on Taker. Layfield celebrated by holding the title belt aloft with his foot on Taker’s chest. Layfield and the rest of the heels celebrated their good fortune while heading to the back. Okay, here we go. I have no problem with Gangrel coming back. He was always one of my favorites, actually. But Viscera?! And, worse still, Undertaker managed to take control of three guys by himself?! Sometimes, they really make it hard for me to like this show. This, one of those times.

***We come back from break, and they immediately showed the replay of the angle that I just transcribed for you. Welcome back, Gangrel! I missed you, if no one else did. The announcers hyped up the fact that Layfield paid off these guys to help him get at the Undertaker. Speaking of money, the upcoming Tough Enough competition is, uh, coming up, and the winner gets a million bucks or whatever. First the Diva Search, now Tough Enough. Couldn’t WWE just spend that money on another farm system, like OVW, and sign some experienced, veteran independent guys? Don’t answer that.

(3) Kenzo Suzuki & Rene Dupree (w/Hiroko, Fifi) defeated Johnny “The Bull” Stamboli & Nunzio. The finish came when Dupree pinned Stamboli.

The Beginning: The entrance for the champions was great, as Hiroko was walking Fifi on the way to the ring. And then, get this, Cole not only acknowledged Velocity’s existence, but announced that starting this week, Velocity will be moving to a new time slot, that being 11/10 Central. At night. Gee, did they finally realize that that earlier time slot was the absolute worst thing they could have done to that show?! Could it be that they’re finally smartening up? (Reads show review over.) Nah. We were then shown a clip from earlier tonight, with the FBI actually getting promo time. This was great.

The Middle: Dupree attempted a hilarious delayed elbow drop on Stamboli but it missed. Stamboli got a nice, big back bodydrop for a two count. Suzuki held the ropes open, which allowed for Nunzio to get tossed to the outside with the ref’s back turned. While shiznit was going on outside the ring, Heidenreich came out of absolutely nowhere and kidnapped Michael Cole. That’s right, he kidnapped Michael Cole. Back in the ring, Dupree hit the French Tickler, while Tazz acted shocked about what just happened, with his partner getting kidnapped like that. Tazz said to hell with this, if he loses his job, he’s willing to accept that, and threw down his headset. He went through the crowd to try to find out where Heidenreich took Cole, I guess. Back in the ring, and Stamboli clotheslined Suzuki to the outside, and the FBI attempted a double team maneuver. Suzuki threw Nunzio off the top rope and to the floor. This is so weird without any commentary whatsoever. Actually, it was kind of nice for a change. Dupree hit his sitout slam on Stamboli to get the victory for his team.

The End: After the match, the silence was broken by Tony Chimmel announcing Dupree and Suzuki as the winners. They celebrated their victory, and then the show went to a replay of earlier action. We got to see Heidenreich kidnap and carry Cole off one more time, as if once wasn’t quite enough. We silently went to commercial break. I hope to God this means Josh Matthews gets to call the rest of the show. I know better, though.

***We are informed that on the night before Bush goes at it with his liberal clone Kerry in the first presidential debate, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Mick Foley will square off with John “Bradshaw” Layfield in a debate of their own. Very interesting.

***We are again shown clips of that angle that shall remain unnamed.

***Time for the weakly Raw Rebound! We are shown clips of the Diva Search segment, and each week, Christy becomes a little bit more beautiful to me. She and Carmella donned ridiculously oversized boxing gloves and were ready to go at it when Vince McMahon came out and promised a big announcement for next week’s show. The announcement would rip the very foundation off the earth, or something like that. In any event, he then turned his attention to the Diva Search girls, which I’m certain wasn’t the first time he turned his, uh, attention to them, and said that they weren’t going to fight each other, they were going to fight Coach instead. Christy, being the smart, beautiful woman that she is, won it by nailing Coach in the nards with the king-sized gloves on. Triple H? Yeah, he’s the champion again, so all is right with the world on that front. He had a ridiculously oversized cake, which Randy Orton came out of and went on the attack on Evolution. Bischoff made Orton vs. Evolution in a handicap match for later in the show. Orton fought valiantly, but they eventually ganged up on him for the disqualification. Shelton Benjamin and Chris Benoit came out to even the odds. Jim Ross wondered if it was Orton’s destiny to regain the World Title. I just wanted to know when they were going to start putting on good shows again. Until then. . .

***Heidenreich had Michael Cole pressed against a wall backstage. He was, uh, right behind him. I’m going to let you people at home fill in some of the blanks here. He thrust his body into Cole several times, and made a few loud grunting noises while doing so. Again, I don’t really need to say anything else here. He said he was going to give Cole exactly what he wanted. This doesn’t look good.

***They skipped to a different part of the backstage area, a friendlier, nicer part of the backstage area. It was Big Show’s locker room, actually. Luther Reigns came in and said that the last time Show got his hands on Kurt Angle, he put him in a wheel chair for several months. Reigns wisely pointed out that because Angle was so special, because he was wrestling’s only Olympic Gold medalist, he didn’t deserve to be hurt by Show anymore. He said that the only people that care about Show are guys like him and Angle, because they can feel his pain. So, instead of facing Angle at the PPV, which wouldn’t be a good idea at all, no siree, it would be a much better idea for Show to face Eddie Guerrero instead, because Guerrero is no friend of Show’s. Great job by Luther here, as the weaselly heel trying to get his man out of a match where the odds were stacked against him. Show looked like someone just stole his lollipop, kinda depressed-like.

***And, after that sudden bit of pleasurable wrestling show viewing was over, we go back to Heidenreich with Cole. Cole was now face-to-face with Heidenreich, and Heidenreich had his hand around Cole’s neck. He (get this) read Cole a poem, called “Fear.” Basically, it was a poetic way for him to inform the world that they should fear him. After reading it, he let Cole free from his vicelike grip, but then demanded Cole thank him for the recital. Cole nervously thanked him, and then ran away in the most comedic fashion you could possibly think of. I will say one thing about this whole angle, now that I think about it: Ever see American History X?

(4) Charlie Haas defeated Spike Dudley by disqualification. Finish came when the Dudley Boyz interfered in the match.

The Beginning: Before the match, I couldn’t help but notice Miss Jackie’s outfit, or lack thereof. He also reprised her old tumble backwards over the ropes bit, which was a nice, subtle bit of foreshadowing for Rico’s impending return. (I actually called this right, so maybe I do know something about wrestling after all.) Tazz made his way back to the ring to call the action, and he acknowledged that at this point Cole was probably still too distraught to do his job. The Dudleys accompanying Spike to the ring looked despondent, still selling the verbal smack down Spike laid on them earlier in the show.

The Middle: They started out with some nice mat wrestling, and Haas managed to work him all the way out of the ring. Haas hit a shoulder block, and then caught Spike attempting to do the “you jump over me now” spot by giving him a boot. The Dudleys cornered and sandwiched Jackie on the outside. They got in her face, and the referee tried to step in to break that up, which they eventually did. Spike distracted the ref, which allowed for Bubba to get involved. Spike got a two count, and then loudly yelled for the ref to count faster. Spike put on a long rest hold as Bubba hilariously tried to get the crowd to chant “Let’s Go Spike!” Tazz apologized for the awkwardness of his play-by-play, as he never had to call a match by himself before. Spike went for the Dudley Dog, but Haas countered by tossing him from the top rope to the outside. This caused for the Dudleys to hit the ring and attack Haas, causing for the disqualification.

The End: After the match, it looked for all the world like Bubba was going to take his pants off. Hey, on this show, at this point in the show, you have to expect the worst. Instead, he just took his belt off so he could whip Haas with it. D-Von held Haas for Bubba to hit him when, I guessed it, out came Rico out of nowhere to run the heels off. Jackie was extremely excited about this and hugged, uh, her man(?) in celebration.

***Another totally sweet Carlito Caribbean Cool promo aired. This guy is money.

***We were shown clips from earlier in the night where the Undertaker was laid out by Layfield, Jordan, and the returning Gangrel and Viscera. Because of that, on next week’s show, Teddy Long made a match where Undertaker faces Gangrel and Viscera in a handicap match. Two guesses as to who wins that match.

***Teddy Long kind of skip-walked to the ring, holding the two different contracts for the Big Show to ponder over. He said that they were unsigned contracts for matches at No Mercy, and that right now, in this very ring, he would bring out Big Show. When Show got to the ring, he would have to decide which contract he would sign. Would it be Show vs. Kurt Angle, or Show vs. Eddie Guerrero. The fans wanted the match to be Show vs. Angle, I guess. They seemed split. In any event, Long said, the final decision would rest on the Show’s shoulder’s, and as such, out he came to the ring. They again showed clips of Show going crazy on all the lumberjacks last week, laying out the entire locker room, pretty much. Show sat down at the table set up in the ring, with the two contracts laid out before him. Before he could make any type of decision, Long brought out first Kurt Angle, with Luther Reigns, and then Eddie Guerrero. Both men were allowed to make their case to Show, with Angle hilariously pointing out that an Angle vs. Show match would be bad for business, while Eddie basically said he would ready to bring the fight to the Show. The fans wanted a Triple Threat match, obviously. While Show looked over both contracts one last time and contemplated his decision, a fan in the crowd yelled out, “What’s the matter – you can’t read?!” This was about the greatest thing ever. Show signed the Eddie Guerrero contract. Angle took out Guerrero. Show mock-laughed at what Angle did, and then busted the Guerrero contract in half and signed the Kurt Angle contract. Long said it was official, and Show would take on Angle at No Mercy, while Luther Reigns would take on Eddie Guerrero. The table got turned over by the heels, and Eddie made the save for Show. Here’s where I think the miscue took place. Eddie ran Angle off with. . . two punches and a kick. Didn’t look right to me. Show threw the table at the heels, and it was announced that on next week’s show, which looks pretty loaded, actually, it would be Show & Eddie vs. Angle & Reigns.

Quotes Of The Night

Layfield: I don’t flip flop like a lot of political figures today. What I say I’m going to do, I do. Undertaker, I know you’re here, so get your seven foot carcass out here right now. Let’s get it on!

Nunzio: Hey Johnny, relax. What are you doing?

Stamboli: Nunz, I’ve got it all figured out. You take out the French guy. You know, the guy that does that dance? (does the French Tickler)

Nunzio: Yeah, Rene.

Stamboli: Yeah. And I’ll take care of Kenzo. The guy. . . wahh, wahh (makes vague karate motions with his arms and legs)

Nunzio: How many times do I have to tell you – stick to the game plan.

Stamboli: The game plan?

Nunzio: We win matches that way.

Stamboli: You mean this game plan? (punches hole through wall) How’s that game plan?

Nunzio: Now that I think about it, that’s a pretty good freakin’ game plan!

Heidenreich: I bet you’re wondering why I’ve got you back here, Michael. Well, I’ve been watching you, and I’ve been studying you, Michael. And I know me and you, we want the same things. We have the same desires. Well, now that I’ve got you back here, all alone with me, I’m going to give you what you want.

Heidenreich: Are you ready, Michael? Are you ready? I’m going to share something with you that I’ve wanted to since the moment I laid eyes on you, Michael. It’s a poem. “Fear.”

Do you fear me? I think you should

Because I am so often misunderstood

No one knows the pain inside

No one knows the tears I hide

My heart was destroyed a long time ago

By what and by whom, you’ll never know

I made a vow to never tell

Instead, I’ll put the world through hell

Heidenreich: Hey, aren’t you going to thank me?

Cole: Th-th-th-th-thank you.

Heidenreich: It was a poem by Heidenreich.

Carlito Caribbean Cool promo: Do you know who I am? You probably don’t. But you will. See, only the cool people know me. Know Carlito Caribbean Cool. I doubt that many of you out there are that cool. You probably ask yourself, “Hey, how did that Carlito become so cool?” It’s simple. I was born this way. And when I come to the WWE, maybe I’ll give you lessons on how to be cool. Cool like me- Carlito Caribbean Cool.

v3.0 Production Credits: Thank you to “The Supreme” Seth Berger, Mike “Murderer’s” Roe, Eric Nelson, Paul Madavi, Roger Taylor, Matthew Alan Roberts, Steven Haynes, M.L. Payton, and anyone else that has ever helped me along the way.

***Dusty Giebink now does the Smackdown Express reviews each and every week for PWTorch.com. He does his for all the readers who would rather watch coherent things and then read the recap later. He can be contacted at dusty13@gmail.com if you have something to say.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (9-24-2019): MVP vs. Low Ki, plus Magnus (Nick Aldis), Robbie E, Mr. Anderson, Abyss, Sam Shaw (Dexter Lumis), Aries

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Otis on winning Money in the Bank, his romance saga with Mandy Rose, and his WrestleMania goal