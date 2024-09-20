10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (9-24-2019): MVP vs. Low Ki, plus Magnus (Nick Aldis), Robbie E, Mr. Anderson, Abyss, Sam Shaw (Dexter Lumis), Aries

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA Impact Results

September 24, 2014

Taped 8/7 in New York City

Aired on Spike TV

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

TNA Impact opened with a video package hyping TNA World Hvt. champion Bobby Lashley. Last week, Bobby Roode tried to take the title from Lashley, but Lashley got the win.

In the arena, Mike Tenay hyped a “New York City Gold Rush” theme tonight. Standing backstage was Jeremy Borash to explain Kurt Angle’s booking: five winners of a one-night tournament to determine a future title shot at any champion. MVP, Magnus, Austin Aries, Abyss, and Robbie E. were spotlighted as competitors in the tourney.

Video Package: MVP. He’s ballin’ all over the map.

In-ring: MVP was introduced to the ring for the opening match. Once in the ring, MVP took the mic to hype himself. He said he doesn’t care who “they” send out here to face him because he will win his match. Low Ki was introduced as MVP’s opponent, then TNA paused to roll a video package on Low Ki.

1 — MVP vs. LOW KI — Gold Rush Match

Low Ki was curiously back to ring gear that made it look like he was wrestling in Spiderman pajamas. As a result, it looked like MVP was wrestling a younger brother. MVP and Ki felt each other out early on, then MVP grounded Ki with forearms. Ki fought back with chops, so MVP opened up his singlet to expose his chest to Ki, telling him to bring it. Ki responded with hard chops right to MVP’s exposed skin, setting off a standing exchange that led to MVP smashing Ki with a knock-down clothesline for a two count. Strong exchange.

MVP nailed a corner boot that sent Ki flying over the top rope to the floor, then MVP landed a plancha that knocked Ki down to the floor. MVP posed heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:13] [Q2…]

[…Q2] Impact returned with MVP delivering a Ballin’ elbow drop, then he slowly scooped up Ki for a move off the ropes, but Ki jumped on MVP’s shoulders into a kick to the back. Ki followed with kick strikes for a two count. MVP rolled to the outside, so Ki flew over the top rope with a big splash to MVP. Back in the ring, Ki couldn’t get MVP up for a Ki Crusher, so MVP legswept him to the mat. MVP followed with a step-up boot to the head, the Drive By, for the pin and the win.

WINNER: MVP at 13:08 to advance to the finals. Fine opener. Some off periods as MVP and Ki seemed to be trying to find their timing in the ring wrestling each other for the first time, but overall solid.

Backstage: Robbie E., Jessie, and D.J. Zema talked up their Beautiful People girlfriends. Robbie hyped his upcoming appearance on “Amazing Race,” noting he has two Knockouts in his camp – Velvet Sky and Brooke Tessmacher. He said the good thing is no one will find out! Jessie noted he was on “Big Brother” and he knows from experience that cameras are everywhere. Everywhere. Like right over there. The Bro-Mans broke the fourth wall to point out a camera in the distance, then Robbie ran away to apparently settle things with his girls.

Last Wednesday: TNA recapped the reckless TNA Tag Title Series ladder match. Tenay hyped more highlights from the match later in the show.

[Commercial Break at 9:23]

Voice-Over: Mike Tenay and Taz solemnly talked about Eric the Actor from the “Howard Stern Show” following his recent death.

Video Package: TNA Tag Title Series.

Next Wednesday: The Wolves pick the stipulation for the Tag Title Series finale to determine the TNA tag champs.

[Q3] In-ring: Robbie E. was introduced to the ring by himself for the next Gold Rush match. In the ring, Robbie asked the crowd what they see when they look at him. Robbie listed his attributes to boos, then noted he’s a guy from New Jersey (boos), who is tougher than anyone in New York (boos). He’s even tougher than anyone in the U.S. or the world. Taz asked why he’s talking like this, then Robbie vowed to prove himself tonight. Out came Tajiri as Robbie’s opponent.

2 — ROBBIE E. vs. TAJIRI — Gold Rush match

Tajiri quickly kicked Robbie out of the ring, but Robbie ran back into the ring to take control of the match. Robbie worked on a side headlock, but Tajiri responded with a handspring back-elbow smash. Tajiri followed with the Tarantula in the ropes, but missed with a roundhouse kick. Robbie responded with a DDT for a two count. Robbie got frustrated and lost his focus, leading to Tajiri spewing mist in Robbie’s eyes. Tajiri finished off Robbie with a kick to the head for the win.

WINNER: Tajiri at 3:40 to advance to the main event.

Backstage: A roving cameraman asked Rockstar Spud about rumors of him and Ethan Carter III having problems. Spud said there is nothing to that, then ECIII’s name popped up on his phone. Spud walked off to take the call.

Backstage: Austin Aries was shown walking down the hallway ahead of the next Gold Rush match.

[Commercial Break at 9:38]

Backstage: The cameraman followed Spud into a stairwell, where Spud was having a conversation with Ethan, who apparently chewed him out on the other line. Apparently Carter will have a chat with him next week. Spud saw the cameraman and ran off.

In-ring: Austin Aries was introduced to the ring for the next Gold Rush match. The Menagerie’s music then played to bring out Rebel paving the way for Crazzy Steve, The Freak, and Knux, who will be competing against Aries.

[Q4]

3 — AUSTIN ARIES vs. KNUX (w/The Menagerie) — Gold Rush match

The under-sized Aries challenged Knux to a Test of Strength to start things off, which Knux took the bait on. Aries used his quickness to slide into a side headlock as Tenay hyped the line-up-less Bound for Glory PPV on October 12. Aries then challenged Knux to an athletic contest. It seemed friendly-enough, then Knux took a bow, but Aries sprung on him for a Brainbuster grip. Knux blocked, though, and asked what was up with that. Aries playfully indicated he was just conning the carney, then knocked Knux to the floor. Aries tried a diving smash, but Knux stopped him with a big boot to the face.

Back in the ring, Knux snapped off a dropkick that rocked Aries. But, Aries responded with an open-hand slap to the side of the head, sending Knox reeling to the floor. Knux tried to recover with his faction, then avoided a suicide dive. The Freak took the dive from Aries, then Knux smashed Aries after avoiding him.

Back in the ring, Knux delivered a sidewalk slam for a two count. Knux followed with a tackle for a two count. But, Aries blocked a lift-up slam with a head scissors that posted Knux. Aries followed with a corner dropkick, then wanted the Brainbuster, but Knux blocked. So, Aries delivered two discus forearms. And a corner dropkick, which then set up the Brainbuster. Impressive lift getting Knux all the way up in the air, then Aries pinned Knux for the win.

WINNER: Aries at 7:04. Nice win for Aries and nice performance by Knux, who looked good in the ring here. Aries is a guy to build the promotion around if he’s still on the roster in 2015.

Backstage: Magnus was shown walking down the hallway. He’s next up in the Gold Rush.

[Commercial Break at 9:55]

Video Package: Lashley vs. Roode TNA Title match last week.

[Q5 — second hour] In-ring: Magnus, the forgotten TNA Champ of 2014, was introduced to the ring for the next match. Mr. Anderson was out next. The arena went dark, then a blue light spotlighted Anderson, who got the mic drop to introduce himself.

4 — MAGNUS vs. MR. ANDERSON — Gold Rush match

Magnus hit Anderson as soon as he entered the ring, starting the match on the advantage. Magnus gloated too much, though, allowing Anderson to smash him in the gut, but Magnus responded with an uppercut to retain control of the match. Magnus continued to beat down Anderson, who eventually fought back with right hand strikes. Magnus responded, but Anderson ran him over with a clothesline. Anderson then hit Mic Check for the win after escaping a pin attempt by getting his foot on the rope, giving Magnus his close-call in defeat.

WINNER: Anderson at 6:42. Okay match. Magnus has become just another guy and Anderson has been floating around from program to program that neither one feels like a big deal right now. Both could contribute more than just being two guys on the roster.

Backstage: Abyss was shown walking down the hallway for the final Gold Rush match.

[Commercial Break at 10:10]

[Q6] Video Package: Team 3D in the 2014 TNA Hall of Fame.

Graphic: TNA’s Live Events Center. The only events on the TNA schedule are BFG in Tokyo on October 12 and TNA’s European Tour in January 2015.

Video Recap: MVP, Tajiri, Aries, and Anderson won Gold Rush matches thus far.

Next Week: Gail Kim vs. Havok for the Knockouts Title. Plus, the TNA Tag Title Series concludes.

In-ring: Abyss was introduced to the ring from Parts Unknown.

[Commercial Break at 10:22]

In-ring: Samuel Shaw was introduced as Abyss’s opponent. Taz pointed out Christy Hemme having to announce Shaw for the match, bringing up Shaw’s issues with Shaw and now with Gunner.

5 — ABYSS vs. SAM SHAW — Gold Rush match

Abyss wasn’t sure what to make of Shaw, who is more of an internal monster, while Abyss is an external monster. Abyss did his cross-arms pose in Shaw’s face, which Shaw nodded in acknowledgement of. Abyss then ran over Shaw with clotheslines before teasing a chokeslam, but Shaw kicked him low at the knees. No matter, as Abyss clotheslined Shaw over the top rope to the floor.

[Q7] On the floor, Abyss tried a chair shot, but Shaw ducked and ran Abyss’s shoulder into the ringpost. Shaw then dragged Abyss around ringside to smash Abyss’s left arm into the ring steps. Ref Earl Hebner provided a lot of lee-way on a ten count here. Abyss eventually rolled back into the ring to get away from Shaw, but Shaw clubbed away at him back in the ring. Shaw continued clubbing away at Abyss, prompting some fans dressed up like wrestlers to entertain themselves and the crowd facing the hard camera.

Abyss had enough of Shaw, delivering a chokeslam that sent Shaw rolling out of the ring. On the outside, Shaw popped Abyss in the face with a steel chair out of the ref’s view. Shaw tried to run back into the ring to capitalize, but Abyss easily dropped him with Black Hole Slam for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Abyss at 6:35. Weakest of the five Gold Rush matches. Shaw’s offense is just first-day-of-wrestling-school clubbing blows and forearms.

Gold Rush finalists: MVP, Tajiri, Aries, Anderson, and Abyss.

[Commercial Break at 10:33]

Next Wednesday: Bobby Roode speaks on his future after losing the TNA Title match last week.

In-ring: Austin Aries was introduced first for the main event. MVP was out second wearing different ring gear than in the opening match. Out next was Abyss fresh off working over Sam Shaw, then Tajiri and Mr. Anderson to round out the field.

6 — AUSTIN ARIES vs. MVP vs. ABYSS vs. TAJIRI vs. MR. ANDERSON — Gold Rush Finals — Winner receives title match of his choice

Tenay said it’s first pin or submission to win the match. Tenay then received word that Roode will be back on Impact next Wednesday to discuss his future, which they just announced.

[Q8] Anderson and Abyss started things off against each other, then Tajiri tagged in to face off with Anderson. Chops were exchanged, then Aries tagged himself in for Anderson. Aries and Tajiri battled and exchanged offense heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:50]

Impact returned with Anderson and Aries wrestling each other and empty chairs facing the hard camera. MVP became disinterested in the match and hopped off the ring apron to yell at fans on the front row. MVP returned to the ring apron, so Aries slap-tagged him into the match to take punishment from Abyss.

Aries tagged back in moments later to exchange blows with MVP, who answered with a belly-to-belly suplex. But, Aries ducked a running clothesline to send MVP flying to the outside. Aries then suicide-dived MVP and Abyss on the outside. Back in the ring, Aries avoided a running boot from MVP and stacked him up for a three count to win.

WINNER: Aries at 16:18. This sure felt like one of the final Impact matches of a long three days of TV tapings. By the end of the match, it just felt like five guys thrown together in the ring trying to fill a main event. Aries stood out trying to make the match work, completing a solid night of leadership from Aries.

Next Wednesday: Austin Aries makes his decision.

FINAL THOUGHTS: An inoffensive, just-fine, six-match night of wrestling if you just want to watch wrestling matches, but Aries was really the only wrestler who stood out from this show. Most of the Gold Rush matches felt thrown together featuring a makeshift collection of available wrestlers. TNA simply doesn’t have the roster for this type of show, especially without TNA champ Lashley, Bobby Roode, X champ Samoa Joe, TNA tag champs Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards, Jeff & Matt Hardy, or Team 3D involved.

