WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (9/20): Reigns-Cody segment a transcendent work of art, Knight vs. Andrade, Chelsea Green dumpster video, Crews-Vinci, more

Another Smackdown, another opportunity to witness some of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling. With Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns now allied and set against the Bloodline, this episode delivered something quite extraordinary with a face-to-face unlike any we’ve recently seen. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you have any feedback for me.

The Bloodline Opener – Hit: WWE knows what an amazing performer they have in Jacob Fatu, and this segment shined precisely because of his power. When he speaks, it doesn’t come off as trite or scripted. When he moves, it’s with purpose. This segment set a tone for the show that was never quite matched, though it was a hard bar to reach.

L.A. Knight vs. Andrade – Hit: While there were several hiccups during the match, it delivered a surprisingly fast and physical match. LA Knight’s pop continues to deafen even over the airwaves, and while I prefer champions to enter last, it meant the first major pop of the night was given to the Megastar himself. Andrade entered without his mask and was accompanied by a new video package. If I may, it’s a Miss not to feature Andrade’s incredible mask, and I’m not sold on the video yet. Back to the match, it felt like a real contest between two professional wrestlers who believe they are the best in the world. After a stiff back elbow by Andrade, a few botches to the end of the match meant it ended with an awkward finish, followed by a handshake segment that seemed like there was either genuine confusion or antagonistic pride. Regardless, the match delivered, and a backstage segment revealed the Andrade-Hayes feud still has gas in the tank.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Face-to-Face – Hit: This was a transcendent work of art. Now, you might think I’m exaggerating, but this felt different. Two giants, two professional wrestlers locked in a battle to decide how one of the hottest periods of WWE will be remembered in the decades to come. This transcended performance and became performance art because it was two warriors battling over what their lives mean. The music and camera angles layered the tension perfectly, and this segment hinted at something horrific to come in October. Perfection.

Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci – Miss: I’m torn on this match. It was certainly better than the farce from last week, but its duration still feels too awkward. The story they are telling is doing no favors for Giovanni Vinci, and perhaps that’s the point. Both Vinci and Apollo Crews infused the match with great physicality, and the three-fold slam of Crews against the ropes looked brutal. The quickness of the pin looked more like incompetence on the part of Vinci rather than ring awareness by Crews, and both performers deserve more. However, the post-match beatdown promised a richer conflict between the two, and I hope their next contest lives up to the glimmers of what this revealed.

KO, The Bloodline, and DIY – Hit: Throughout the night, it appeared Kevin Owens was less than thrilled by the alliance of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Promising to elaborate, KO was interrupted by the Bloodline before he could speak in detail. While the segment as a whole was well done, can someone with connections please encourage Tama Tonga to drop the jackal-like noises? His regular speaking voice and physical presence are intimidating enough, but I find this “artistic choice” to actively work against his character. Intense physicality turned into Nick Aldis’s decision to make a six-man tag the main event.

Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi & Bayley – Hit: Last week, I asked for more substance for Naomi. This week’s backstage segments and the storytelling within the ring delivered. The tension between Bayley and Naomi allows for richer storytelling and more nuanced performances, and I’m looking forward to what’s on the horizon. The decision to add the Tornado stipulation made for a wonderfully chaotic match. The combination Blockbuster/Samoan Drop by Jax and Stratton looked vicious and made great use of their talents. It felt like all four wrestlers were fighting for Match of the Night, and I wouldn’t disagree if you think they earned that designation. The finish set up a #1 Contender’s Match between Bayley and Naomi next week.

Chelsea Green Video – Hit: Hands down, this is the best segment of the night. Chelsea Green is a diamond, and in this promo literally makes something genius out of garbage. With confidence, Green embodies her character too perfection, and that prevents us from seeing the gap between art and artist. Comedy segments aren’t usually my favorite, but this one was absurd enough to be actually funny, rather than something we laugh at because we make ourselves believe it was funnier than it was (I’m remembering last week’s segment with KO and Ricky, and I’m shuddering.) The match between Green and Michin should be a dark horse candidate for MOTN if given enough time.

KO & DIY vs. The Bloodline – Hit: The promise of the earlier segment delivered on a great match, although DIY was taken out early and KO was backed up by the Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have a chemistry that demands a push, and inserting them into the larger Bloodline story allows for that exposure. Ford and Dawkins’s more acrobatic nature matched Fatu’s acrobats, as he was undeniably the ace of the Bloodline. Tonga Loa often remained on the floor during the match, which was a strange visual and continues the trend of making him a background player in this story. Predictably, but still satisfying, the match ended with a post-match beatdown. The Bloodline wreaked havoc, KO was nearly destroyed, but a limping DIY and a vengeful Cody Rhodes came to the rescue. Without Solo Sikoa, Fatu seems like a natural and deserving leader. WWE needs to find a way to re-establish Sikoa as a genuine threat, because he simply can’t compare to Fatu. The lingering question, though, is whether KO will betray Rhodes or not. I hope so, because I’d like to see a vicious KO take on Rhodes in a match that would put Rhodes on the defensive both physically and emotionally.

Seeds were planted, stories were told, and we were gifted another great episode of professional wrestling. God, it’s great to be a fan in this golden age!

