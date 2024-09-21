VIP AUDIO 9/21 – The Fix Flashback (9-20-2017): Bobby Heenan’s place in wrestling history, Charlotte’s disappointing return promo, Reigns calls Cena hypocrite, Shane, NJPW (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the September 20, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics:

CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…

Bobby Heenan’s place in pro wrestling history including how to rank best managers

Shane McMahon’s big promo

The Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler segments and deciding which was worse

Disappointment with Charlotte’s return promo

More from Smackdown

A look at the latest New Japan show

A preview of this weekend’s ROH PPV

A review of Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns’s solo promo and whether he made a good case that John Cena is a hypocrite, plus the final hype for Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, and strong criticism of the women’s segment.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Sara Del Rey

Shimmer

Mike Goldberg and Joe Rogan as possible wrestling announcers

Kevin Owens’ potential

Alex Riley

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Was Cena ambushed, Mark Hunt

Greatest WWE feuds

Alex Riley-John Cena situation

Daniel Bryan’s future.

MMA TOPICS…

The previous weekend’s UFC event and the upcoming weekend’s UFC and Bellator events.

