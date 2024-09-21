VIP AUDIO 9/21 – The Fix Flashback (9-20-2017): Bobby Heenan’s place in wrestling history, Charlotte’s disappointing return promo, Reigns calls Cena hypocrite, Shane, NJPW (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the September 20, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics:
CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…
- Bobby Heenan’s place in pro wrestling history including how to rank best managers
- Shane McMahon’s big promo
- The Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler segments and deciding which was worse
- Disappointment with Charlotte’s return promo
- More from Smackdown
- A look at the latest New Japan show
- A preview of this weekend’s ROH PPV
- A review of Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns’s solo promo and whether he made a good case that John Cena is a hypocrite, plus the final hype for Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, and strong criticism of the women’s segment.
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Sara Del Rey
- Shimmer
- Mike Goldberg and Joe Rogan as possible wrestling announcers
- Kevin Owens’ potential
- Alex Riley
- Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Was Cena ambushed, Mark Hunt
- Greatest WWE feuds
- Alex Riley-John Cena situation
- Daniel Bryan’s future.
MMA TOPICS…
- The previous weekend’s UFC event and the upcoming weekend’s UFC and Bellator events.
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.