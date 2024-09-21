News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/21 – The Fix Flashback (9-20-2017): Bobby Heenan’s place in wrestling history, Charlotte’s disappointing return promo, Reigns calls Cena hypocrite, Shane, NJPW (151 min.)

September 21, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the September 20, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics:

CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…

  • Bobby Heenan’s place in pro wrestling history including how to rank best managers
  • Shane McMahon’s big promo
  • The Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler segments and deciding which was worse
  • Disappointment with Charlotte’s return promo
  • More from Smackdown
  • A look at the latest New Japan show
  • A preview of this weekend’s ROH PPV
  • A review of Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns’s solo promo and whether he made a good case that John Cena is a hypocrite, plus the final hype for Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, and strong criticism of the women’s segment.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Sara Del Rey
  • Shimmer
  • Mike Goldberg and Joe Rogan as possible wrestling announcers
  • Kevin Owens’ potential
  • Alex Riley
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov
  • Was Cena ambushed, Mark Hunt
  • Greatest WWE feuds
  • Alex Riley-John Cena situation
  • Daniel Bryan’s future.

MMA TOPICS…

  • The previous weekend’s UFC event and the upcoming weekend’s UFC and Bellator events.

