AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/20): Yuta vs. Butcher, Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero, Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 20, 2024

RECORDED AT THE MOHEGAN SUN ARENA IN WILKES-BARRE, PA.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Arkady Aura

(1) MARK BRISCOE vs. BRYAN KEITH

The two stared one another down before finally locking up. Keith got the early upper hand after locking in a side headlock. Briscoe broke the hold and fired a number of shots on Keith in the corner. Briscoe nailed Keith with a stiff right hand across the face, then pulled him to the floor. Briscoe followed up with a dropkick through the ropes, then a running elbow drop off the apron.

Back inside the ring, Briscoe continued his offensive onslaught on Keith. Briscoe went for a cover but Keith kicked out after one. Both men went back to the outside as Briscoe threw Keith knee-first into the steel steps. Briscoe threw a chair inside the ring, then entered the ring and went for a tope but Keith cut him off. Keith illegally hit Briscoe behind the ref’s back, then covered for two. Keith was in control of Briscoe as the two went back to the floor. Keith hit a running kick across Briscoe’s face then nailed him with a number of chops across the chest. Keith hit a snap suplex onto the floor. [c]

The crowd chanted ‘Dem Boys’ as a way to try and give some momentum to Briscoe. It seemed to work as Briscoe fought back against Keith. Keith was perched on the top rope as Briscoe hit a superplex. Both men hit the mat hard but reached their feet about the same time. They traded elbow shots but Briscoe was able to gain the upper hand. Keith still fired back but Briscoe nailed him with a flying strike. Briscoe hit an over-the-head suplex but Keith immediately followed with one of his own.

Keith hit Briscoe with a few headbutts but Briscoe looked to get fired up from them. Briscoe ran right into Keith’s boot but was able to come back with a DVD. Briscoe came off the top but Keith moved in time. Keith hit a knee strike, then covered for a close count. Briscoe countered Diamond Dust, then nailed Keith with two clotheslines. Briscoe hit Jay Driller for the win.

WINNERS: Mark Briscoe in 12:00

– After the match, Chris Jericho attacked Briscoe from behind with a bat. Orange Cassidy hit the ring and attacked Jericho. Cassidy took the bat but was attacked by Big Bill. Kyle O’Reilly was out next and kicked away at Big Bill before getting caught in a huge chokeslam. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: Great opener between two really good wrestlers.Looks like we’re getting a prolonged feud between these two factions, which is really neither the best nor the worst thing going on in AEW as of late so I’ll take it.)

(2) WHEELER YUTA vs. THE BUTCHER

Yuta once again came to the ring looking despondent. Butcher attacked Yuta from behind right before the bell. He hit him with a backbreaker before continuing to stomp away. Butcher hit a snap suplex into a cover for one. Butcher went for another cover but Yuta continued to kick out. Butcher took Yuta to the floor and dropped him across the ringside barrier before tossing him back inside the ring.

Butcher was all offense as he nailed Yuta with a few short clotheslines. Yuta ducked a clothesline but Butcher quickly dropped him back to the mat. Yuta seemed to fire up as Butcher continued to slap him across the face. Yuta hit a dropkick on Butcher before firing away with a series of shots. Yuta caught Butcher and dropped him hard to the mat before hitting a series of German suplexes. Yuta hit Butcher with hammer and elbows. He followed up with a Cattle Mutilation for the tap out win.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Yuta looked good here on both sides of the equation; the sullen guy who lost his friends and the fired up babyface who was tired of The Butcher’s crap. Good stuff here.)

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

– MxM Collection cut a promo backstage on The Acclaimed. They showed they had Max Caster’s jacket then said they’d have to wait with anticipation as to what was coming next.

(3) HIKARU SHIDA vs. HARLEY CAMERON (w/Saraya)

Cameron almost immediately put her head through the ropes to back Shida off the attack. Cameron ducked a few clotheslines before Shida caught her and spun her around before dropping Cameron to the mat. Shida draped Cameron across the apron as she ran across the floor and hit a running knee strike. Inside the ring, Shida hit Cameron with a number of right hands before Cameron slipped free and yanked Shida face-first. Cameron hit a back elbow for a cover and a two count. [c]

Shida hit Cameron with a number of kicks before dropping her with a lariat. Shida came off the middle rope with a dropkick, then followed up with a running knee strike for two. Saraya distracted Shida, which allowed Cameron to kick her from behind and nearly pick up the win. Cameron rolled up Shida for two as the two traded pin attempts to no avail. Shida caught Cameron’s knee strike but was once again distracted by Saraya. Cameron hit a running knee strike for a close two.

Saraya took Shida’s kendo stick but Jamie Hayter came up from behind and pulled it away. Inside the ring, Shida hit the Falcon Arrow for the win.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 9:00

– After the match, Saray challenged Hayter to a “Saraya’s Rules” match at Dynamite Grand Slam. Hayter accepted. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: A solid match, which was never out of doubt. The tandem of Saray and Cameron has been extremely “just there” for me for too long that it’s difficult to take them seriously in any role they’re given.)

(4) RODERICK STRONG & THE BEAST MORTOS vs. JOE KEYS & MARCUS MATHERS

Strong took Mathers down and immediately nailed him with a series of cross faces. Strong chopped Mathers to the mat before tagging in Mortos. Mortos immediately pulled in Keys and he and Strong worked in tandem to take out both opponents. Strong tagged back in as he and Mortos double teamed Keys. They both covered Mathers and Keys respectively for the win.

WINNERS: Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos in 1:30

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK!)

– Deonna Purrazzo was backstage. She said he came to AEW to make beautiful and violent art. She initially came to AEW alone but she realized she has never really been alone. She says she’s cultivated a network of people willing to repay her generosity with loyalty. Taya Valkyrie then appeared as the two seemed to now be aligned.

(5) NICK WAYNE vs. KIP SABIAN vs. LIO RUSH (w/Action Andretti) vs. ROCKY ROMERO

Sabian was immediately taken out by Wayne as Rush and Wayne went at it. Wayne was sent to the outside as Rush tried to follow before getting tripped by Sabian. Sabian hit a springboard off the ropes onto the outside. Sabian and Andretti got into an argument which allowed Rush to fly through the ropes to take down Sabian. Rush pushed Sabian back into the ring then came off the ropes. Sabian moved but Rush nailed him with a Stunner as Rocky hit him with a senton. Rush rolled up Rocky for two.

Sabian nailed Rocky with an enziguri as Sabian was yanked from the outside by Wayne. Wayne nailed Rush with a solid right hand, then hit Rocky with a snap suplex. Wayne dropped Rush as Christian Cage and the Patriarchy were shown watching backstage. [c]

Wayne yanked Rocky off the ropes as Rush made his way back into the ring. Rush hit a standing Spanish fly for a two count. Sabian flew in with a dropkick before hitting a running senton onto Rush in the corner. Sabian got caught by Rocky in a suplex. Rocky followed up by hitting each opponent with running clotheslines in the corner. He took out Sabian and Wayne with a double clothesline, then took out Rush and covered for two. All four men rose to their feet as Rocky and Rush were thrown to the floor. Wayne and Sabian battled it out until Wayne got caught in a suplex by Sabian. Rocky and Rush both came back in the ring as Rush took down Rocky before climbing to the top rope. Rush missed the frog splash but was caught in a cutter by Wayne. Sabian caught Rocky in his finisher, but Wayne threw Sabian to the floor and quickly pinned Rocky for the win.

WINNER: Nick Wayne in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Great ten minutes of action that may have been better suited as the opener. Nevertheless this is worth a few minutes if you can spare the time. My only gripe is that people like Wayne need to be built up on more prominent shows instead of being relegated to Rampage.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid hour of pro wrestling – at least that’s what the commentary team told us. No, but really this was a fine night of action. As is mainly the case with Rampage, however, there isn’t much of anything you need to watch in order to make sure you’re fully up-to-date on all-things AEW. Go out of your way to catch the main event and perhaps the opener. Until next week – stay safe everyone!

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (9/18): Ricochet differentiating himself, Danielson-McGuiness hype, Poor First Hour, Lack of Build for Later Segments

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho, The Elite vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita, Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos