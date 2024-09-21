VIP AUDIO 9/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-20-2006) – Scott Hall Torch Talk (pt. 3): Razor Ramon gimmick origins, rise of UFC in the U.S., the orchestration of the famous 1-2-3 Kid upset (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 20, 2006 Torch Talk audio series with Scott Hall.

This is part three of his first extended insider interview ever logging in around seven hours total, amongst our longest, most in-depth “Torch Talks” ever. It’s also one of our best.

Throughout the interview, Hall marches through his entire career, discusses various controversies from drugs and drinking to run-ins with fellow wrestlers (including Goldberg) to what he says was the tipping point in the Monday Night War and how he was an integral part of it, and much more.

In this installment, conducted on Sept. 8, 2006, Hall talks more about his Razor Ramon gimmick. He also gives his thoughts on the rise of UFC in the U.S., then details how the famous 1-2-3 Kid angle on Raw was orchestrated behind the scenes, and what it was about Sean Waltman that caught his eye early, before his WWF arrival.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO