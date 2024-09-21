VIP AUDIO 9/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The Zozaya hype train is about to leave the station (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is back with another mini-show, focusing this time on Rev Pro’s newest star Zozaya – maybe the most impressive young wrestler to hit the European scene in years. With a comparison that may seem lofty (but we were nonetheless very excited to make), Alan lets you know about the impact the 21 year old Madrid native made on him and what he thinks of his potential going forward. If you weren’t already on board the Zozaya hype train, jump on quickly because it’s leaving the station and it’s going to move fast! In addition to this, Alan touches on an excellent video interview released by New Japan with, of all people, Yoshi-hashi!

