VIP AUDIO 9/25 – WKH – News Update: Instant reaction to part one of the Netflix doc-series on Vince McMahon from his childhood through expansion and WrestleMania 1 (29 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller gives his initial impressions of part one of the six-part Netflix docu-series on Vince McMahon which focused on his childhood, meeting his father Vince Sr., buying the WWF, expanding into other territories aggressively, taking the WWF mainstream with crossover celebrities, and then running WrestleMania 1 at great financial risk and succeeding. What was new, who was credible, and how did Vince McMahon come across.

