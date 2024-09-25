FREE PODCAST 9/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Chris Maitland previews West Coast Pro/DPW/Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 9, Zilla Fatu/GCW, streaming services, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland flies solo to preview the joint show between West Coast Pro, DPW, and Prestige Wrestling Roseland 9, which will get a full review on next week’s episode. Chris also discusses the developing situation between GCW and Zilla Fatu and his status in independent wrestling. He also talks about streaming services for independent wrestling and if YouTube is now the most viable avenue for many promotions. For VIP listeners, Chris discusses matches with some of his favorites. From the NWA, Mims vs. PB Smooth, and from Limitless Wrestling, Jake Something vs. Donovan Dijak.

