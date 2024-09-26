VIP AUDIO 9/25 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Grand Slam features Moxley vs. Darby, Nigel vs. Danielson, MVP’s surprise debut, Bucks vs. Ospreay & Fletcher (21 min.)

News Ticker

September 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 25 “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Jon Moxley vs. Darby, Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson, MVP’s surprise debut, The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher, and more. Also, spoilers for the Collision tapings at the very end with fair warning.

