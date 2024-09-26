FREE PODCAST 9/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kanner: Was Nigel-Danielson worth it in the end? Will Swerve side with MVP? Will Moxley beat Danielson? (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling reporter/analyst Gregg Kanner to discuss AEW Dynamite including analysis and reaction to Jon Moxley vs. Darby, Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson, MVP’s surprise debut, The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher, and more with chat room and mailbag interactions throughout. What’s next for Hook? What’s next for Fletcher? Will Mox beat Danielson at WrestleDream? Was Nigel vs. Danielson ultimately worth it? Why did AEW wait until the bell rang to communicate the foundational basics of the Nigel motivation and gripe with Danielson? And more topics.

