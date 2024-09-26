TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (9/26): Announced matches, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Where: Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, TX (taped)
How To Watch: AXS TV, TNA+
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian #1 contender’s match
- Zachary Wentz & ABC vs. Mike Bailey & Kushida & Leon Slater
- Xia Brookside vs. Heather Reckless
- Jordynne Grace & NXT Mystery Partner vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo
- Laredo Kid vs. Jonathan Gresham
- The debut of Lei Ying Lei
- Josh Alexander promo
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.