TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (9/26): Announced matches, how to watch

By Darrin Lilly, PWTorch Contributor

September 26, 2024

When: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Where: Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, TX (taped)

How To Watch: AXS TV, TNA+

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian #1 contender’s match
  • Zachary Wentz & ABC vs. Mike Bailey & Kushida & Leon Slater
  • Xia Brookside vs. Heather Reckless
  • Jordynne Grace & NXT Mystery Partner vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo
  • Laredo Kid vs. Jonathan Gresham
  • The debut of Lei Ying Lei
  • Josh Alexander promo

