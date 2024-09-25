FREE PODCAST 9/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk WWE announcing changes, NXT’s second week on USA, AEW Plus, ROH PPV Preview, NJPW, UFC (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP Analyst from “The Fix” podcast. They discuss the latest episodes of NXT on USA, WWE’s announcing changes, AEW Plus TV reaction, Raw, and Smackdown, plus a preview this Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, an assessment of the importance of Impact’s new Tuesday AXS timeslot, the latest on New Japan, UFC, and Bellator, plus a few scattered other random topics.
