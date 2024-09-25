AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/25): Keller’s report on Grand Slam with Danieson vs. McGuinness if Danielson cleared, Bucks vs. Ospreay & Fletcher, Moxley vs. Darby, Swerve update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 18, 2024

WILKES-BARRE, PA. AT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz, Jim Ross



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported late this afternoon that 8,191 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 8,477. The arena has a capacity of 23,771spectators when configured for tennis. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show and he said, “We are off to the races already tonight!”

(1) NIGEL MCGUINNESS vs. BRYAN DANIELSON

Nigel McGuinness made his entrance to Oasis’s “F—ing in the Bushes” entrance theme he used in ROH. Excalibur said there an air of uncertainty. He said he called out Bryan Danielson, but no one has heard from Danielson “since the events that transpired at All Out.” Schiavone said there is no guarantee that Danielson will be there. Schiavone said Nigel was a great wrestler prior to his retirement. Jim Ross said he has a chance to restart his legacy. “I haven’t seen him all day, just for the record,” Ross said. “I was searched catering three times.” Danielson’s current entrance music then played. Excalibur noted that the time passed when they usually see Danielson come out to his music.

Nigel said, “I knew it!” He said he hadn’t seen Danielson all day. “The American Coward just dropped the ball.” He demanded the referee begin a ten count and then strip Danielson of the title. The ref began to count even though the bell hadn’t even rung. He got to nine and then “Final Countdown” played. Danielson walked out with his AEW World Hvt. Title belt around his waist. Ross said Nigel looked in great shape for his first singles match in 13 years. Danielson fistbumped fans at ringside. Ross said this is his 50th year in the business and there isn’t anyone he respects more than Danielson.

