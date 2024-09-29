30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (9/26/1994): Razor Ramon vs. Tatanka, plus Undertaker & Paul Bearer, King’s Court with Jerry Lawler and British Bulldog, Diesel, Shawn Michaels, King Kong Bundy, Backlund

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 26, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #301)

-The program opened with a promo for the TV main event, Tatanka vs. Razor Ramon. After Vince McMahon and Randy Savage opened the program, the match began.

(1) Tatanka vs. Razor Ramon. Tatanka took early advantage with chops, but Ramon quickly took over offense and clotheslined Tatanka over the top rope. After some back and forth action, Tatanka locked Ramon in an abdominal stretch at 11:00. Ramon made a comeback and executed a second rope belly-to-back suplex. After signalling for the Razor’s Edge, Ted DiBiase distracted Ramon. Ramon chased DiBiase at ringside and was hit from behind by Tatanka. Lex Luger then approached the ring, but was jumped by Bam Bam Bigelow. Tatanka and Bigelow beat on Luger until Ramon made the save…

-Paul Bearer and Undertaker promo’d their matches against Yokozuna on the “Hart Attack” tour…

(2) Kwang won a squash…

Jerry Lawler hosted a “King’s Court” with guest British Bulldog. After a series of jokes by Lawler, Bulldog spoke one line. Jim Neidhart then interrupted and challenged Bulldog to a match next week. Bulldog accepted…

The Bob Backlund angle from last week was replayed…

(3) 1-2-3 Kid won a squash during which Backlund approached the ring and presented Savage with a gift – a dictionary so he can look up the big words Backlund uses…

-A promo aired for King Kong Bundy…

(4) Diesel & Shawn Michaels won a squash match. During the match, McMahon mentioned that Samu had been a no-show recently and wondered if Diesel & Michaels had something to do with it. Fatu and the former Barbarian (the new Head Shrinker) attacked Diesel & Michaels. Lou Albano said Samu got a Samoan disease from eating raw fish and if he’s cured, he would bring him back. Michaels held back Diesel as the show ended.

