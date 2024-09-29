VIP AUDIO 9/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade: Did WWE introduce Styles to fans better than AEW had done with their new wrestlers? Have these people’s careers peaked? Future of Malakai and Cole? Heyman-Roman feud? More (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Did WWE do a better job orienting WWE fans to A.J. Styles when he arrived than AEW has done with some of their stars who previously were known from the indy scene or Japan?

How did pro wrestling traditionally handle big guy vs. little guy matches?

Was it counter-productive for Tony Khan to name the Four Pillars of AEW since it could’ve given some an inflated source of self-importance?

Is it possible Paul Heyman could return as an antagonist to Roman Reigns?

Revisiting the thumb tacks vs. punch to the head question.

Which of these people’s careers have already peaked? Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, MJF, Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, Paul Levesque.

Will Levesque still be interested in Malakai Black when his AEW deal expires? How about Adam Cole?

