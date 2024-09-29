VIP AUDIO 9/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-23-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: WrestleMania 23 speculation, TNA surprise, JBL situation in WWE, Mike Tyson (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 23, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include more on the TNA surprise, Mike Tyson as an option, a long discussion on WrestleMania 23 match ideas for the top names in WWE, and the JBL situation in WWE this week.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO