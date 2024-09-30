News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/30 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Jordynne Grace & NXT mystery partner vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo, an exciting six-man match, Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian, more (40 min.)

September 30, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review an action-packed episode of TNA Impact TV. The show featured Jordynne Grace teaming with an NXT mystery partner to take on Rosemary & Wendy Choo, an exciting six-man match, and a main event of Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian to decide the number one contender for Nic Nemeth’s World Title at Bound for Glory.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024