NXT PREVIEW (10/1): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Where: Rosemont, Ill. – Allstate Arena
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams (with C.M. Punk as special guest referee) – NXT Championship match
- Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia – NXT Women’s Championship match
- Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs. Fatal Influence – Tag Team match
- Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz – Street Fight
- MizTV with guests Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo
