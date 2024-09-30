News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (10/1): Announced matches, location, how to watch

September 30, 2024

When: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Where: Rosemont, Ill. – Allstate Arena

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams (with C.M. Punk as special guest referee) – NXT Championship match
  • Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia – NXT Women’s Championship match
  • Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs. Fatal Influence – Tag Team match
  • Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz – Street Fight
  • MizTV with guests Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

