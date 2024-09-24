NXT TV RESULTS (9/24): Wells’s live report on USA’s final episode of NXT featuring promotional press conferences for CW, Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair, more

-Programming note: I am very sick tonight. The worst of it came on late, so I couldn’t find backup on the recap (don’t worry; the podcast will go on with Nate and a guest). Apologies that I won’t be my usual overly-detailed self on the matches tonight.

–(1) KELANI JORDAN (c) vs. WREN SINCLAIR (w/No Quarter Catch Crew) – NXT Women’s North American Championship

Jordan slapped Sinclair early as a receipt for last week’s slap that set this up. They went to early reversals and Jordan took the early advantage on the mat. Sinclair slammed Jordan’s head into the mat after a rope run for two, then slapped on an armbar. Jordan used the ropes to reverse and the two exchanged near-fall rollups. Jordan hit a dropkick that put Sinclair outside and she hit a twisting plancha heading into split-screen. [c]

Sinclair had Jordan in a head scissors on the mat. Jordan escaped and they reversed until Sinclair had a brief abdominal stretch. They ran the ropes and Jordan blocked Sinclair. Sinclair, when she’s missing a lariat because Jordan ducks, is very slow to nearly the point of unintentional comedy, which is odd since so much of her offense is so smooth. Jordan went up and missed from the top but rolled through. Wren hit a gut-wrench suplex and NQCC got excited on the outside (other than the taciturn Charlie Dempsey). There was a rollup and Wren pushed Jordan to the outside with all of NQCC. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne got in her face, baiting her for a plancha, but Jordan moved and Wren hit the two of them. Back inside, Jordan hit a back kick and then hit the split-legged moonsault to win.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 9:45.

(Wells’s Analysis: The two are good and getting better all the time, other than Wren’s slow missed lariats and Kelani constantly calling spots to her opponent fully on camera, even more so than most wrestlers. Good stuff and I hope it gets run back when they’re both even better than they are now)

-There was a (worked) press conference ahead of the move to CW. Ethan Page was first and he put over Trick Williams while also dismissing him, and he said that CM Punk would be a non-factor in Chicago next week.

-The announcers briefly promoted the Roxanne Perez-Giulia match next week, then promoted the Grayson Waller Effect, up next. [c]

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were introduced for the Grayson Waller Effect. There was a “Welcome back” chant and Waller, ever the pro, shut it down by saying “that is so cringe – I don’t care what you think and I can’t wait to leave.” Theory said they were the greatest graduates in NXT history. They put over their main roster accomplishments and then introduced “Kurt Cobain and a Power Ranger,” Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Waller joked about the champs’ attire which was amusing since he, Theory and Frazer all had similarly-styled pre-ripped jeans. Waller threw dust in the Axiom/Frazer house by saying they were having issues, and the champs clapped back by saying they watch SmackDown every week waiting to see which of them backstabs the other. Waller kept laying it on, saying it would be a relief when he and Theory win the championships because Axiom and Nathan Frazer are better singles wrestlers. Axiom named all the teams that they’ve beaten that left the brand, saying they became the “grim reapers of NXT.”

Theory said that each Friday, no matter who it is, they’re putting people down. He told the champs to understand there are “levels to this game.” Waller concurred, saying they perform in front of the biggest crowds, and they’ll “give them the rub” when they finally meet in the ring. Frazer said “I have a question: why is it only the Grayson Waller Effect?” He said Theory’s name should be part of it. Theory said that was a good idea. The heels teased dissension but it was a ruse as they threw fists at the champs and left them laying two weeks ahead of their meeting.

-Earlier today, Lexis King stepped into the Meta-Four lounge (Noam Dar remains out with injury). King tried to psychoanalyze Oro Mensah and said he looks to violence because of his lack of a father figure. King bumped up against the line and said “My father wasn’t around at all, but he would want to be proud of me, so let the best man win.” They shared a tentative handshake and Mensah told King to be sure his father would be proud. Perhaps of note, Brian Pillman’s name still isn’t being said, though they know most of us know.

-Hank and Tank fired up ahead of the next match. [c]

-Ashante Thee Adonis tried to hit on Brinley Reece, who looked like she spent the entire week in a tanning booth. She rebuffed him and mocked him for losing last week. Karmen Petrovic said that was harsh. Adonis tuned his attention to Tatum Paxley, who said her heart belongs to someone else.

(2) HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER vs. LUKE GALLOWS & KARL ANDERSON

Gallows & Anderson had an inset promo, but they played a bunch of replays at the same time, and the replay audio largely drowned out the promo. Whoops.

Gallows & Anderson dominated Hank early with basic team offense until Tankmade the tag and the two fired up like the second coming of the Hype Bros and sandwiched Gallows. Anderson briefly interfered to allow Gallows the upper hand. Anderson tagged in and kept up the offense with whips and headbutts. Gallows tagged in and went at Tank with kicks and then a chin lock. Gallows & Anderson were wearing camo shorts, and somehow the cutoff shorts made them look much leaner. Anderson in particular looked very small compared to what I’m used to. Hank tagged in and hit Anderson with a Bossman Slam for two. Gallows interfered briefly and Anderson hit a superplex. The two teamed up for a spinebuster and Anderson covered for two. Gallows tagged in and the heels attempted a Magic Killer, but Hank tripped up Anderson, then held him at bay as Tank scored the pin. Again, there was no post-match to give anything to Gallows and Anderson. They’re just jobbers to the stars right now.

WINNERS: Hank & Tank at 4:50.

-Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander talked ahead of Evans’ match against Randy Orton in two weeks. He put over Orton as one of his favorites ever. Waller and Theory showed up and wondered why he was talking about the match when he had no chance. Evans pretended he saw Kevin Owens behind the two of them to mess with them.

-Lexis King entered ahead of the next match. [c]

(3) ORO MENSAH (w/Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) vs. LEXIS KING

King kept up the probable ruse before the match, making with another handshake. Early reversals led to a slam and an exploder suplex by Mensah. King got into it with some chops as we got a (silent) inset of Ava “addressing the media” in her part of the CW press conference. Mensah covered King with an inside cradle for two. King charged Mensah to a corner, then hit him with a backbreaker. King yelled down “what have you got?” to Mensah. Mensah fought from underneath, then missed a kick and got laid out by one for two.

King hit another backbreaker and held Mensah in place, pushing him down on both ends. Mensah escaped and went at King with some chops and a springboard moonsault. Mensah beat King’s head into the buckle and then hit him with a bicycle kick for two. King rolled up Mensah and put his feet on the ropes, then said he wasn’t winning like that. Mensah snatched King and then he put his legs on the ropes for the dirty win. King was left incredulous.

WINNER: Oro Mensah at 4:40.

(Wells’s Analysis: Finally, King is doing something that’s pretty interesting. I don’t know if it results in a double-turn, a single turn, or just a reestablishment of roles, but it’s something. Adequate but not overly exciting stuff, as is par with King)

[c]

[HOUR TWO]

-The Family met in a home gym. Stacks, Adrianna Rizzo and Luca Crusifino tried to pump him up. They cheered him on as he got into shape ahead of his next match with Oba Femi. They’re putting some doubt on this match simply by laying this journey on so thick, so I guess that’s something, as Femi seems genuinely unbeatable right now. Tony boxed with a large Black man, perhaps a PC guy, as part of his training. The man got the better of him early but Tony stormed back Rocky-style.

(4) RILEY OSBORNE (w/Thea Hail) vs. RIDGE HOLLAND

Osborne hit Holland with a tope con giro during his entrance, then struck early and often once the match officially started. Holland got in a lariat thirty seconds in and finally removed his entrance jacket. Hail shrieked as Holland dominated Osborne with knees and strikes. Osborne got in some rollups for brief hope spots and then hit a standing Phoenix(?) splash for two. Holland dumped Osborne shortly afterward and stalked him on the floor. Osborne reversed a charge and blew Holland through a barricade. “NXT” chant. I thought it was a tailor-made commercial toss but apparently they’re not doing that here. Osborne reversed a couple of quick moves in the ring, but Holland caught him with the Redeemer out of relative nowhere.

WINNER: Ridge Holland at 3:06.

After the decision, Ridge stomped on Riley as Thea screamed for him to stop. It’s amazing she can do this every week and not completely lose her voice. Holland grabbed a piece of the barricade but Osborne booted him, then hit him with a flying cross-body from the steel steps. The two had to be pulled apart. “Let them fight” chant.