VIP AUDIO 9/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Background on Vince McMahon Netflix documentary, Jey Uso’s IC Title win, Cody-Roman cinematic video, Grand Slam preview, more (73 min.)

Details on the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary backstory including when and how it was filmed, why it was expanded, the background of the producers, and early reviews from those previewing it.

Anticipation for “Queen of Villains” on Netflix, also related to pro wrestling.

Jey Uso’s IC Title win and what it means for Jey and for Bron Breakker.

Thoughts on Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk hype and the Last Monster Standing match.

The Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns cinematic stadium video and whether those involved were self-aware of the 1980s cop movie cheesy vibe, and whether how Roman and Cody were portrayed could backfire in any way.

A preview of AEW Grand Slam with a breakdown of Wednesday night and Saturday night matches.

Jon Moxley’s character change and journey so far.

A backlash to AEW’s success and how it relates to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL.

